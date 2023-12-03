Dianne Buswell ‘gutted’ as she speaks out after Strictly dance with Bobby ‘didn’t go to plan’

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has spoken out after her dance with Bobby Brazier “didn’t go to plan.”

The Aussie dancer and EastEnders star took to the dance floor once more during Saturday night’s episode (December 3). With all eyes on them, the dancing duo performed a routine from Dirty Dancing.

However, the iconic lift from the dance didn’t quite go to plan. And now Dianne has revealed how “gutted” she is over the error.

Bobby and Dianne performed a Dirty Dancing routine (Credit: BBC)

Bobby and Dianne on Strictly

Strictly was back with a bang on Saturday night for its Musicals special. And it’s fair to say the remaining celebs put on several jaw-dropping performances.

For Dianne and Bobby’s routine, the pair underwent a major transformation to turn into Baby and Johnny from the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing.

During their dance, they attempted to replicate the legendary lift from the movie. But in an awkward turn of events – things didn’t go to plan.

The lift looked a tad shaky, which caused Dianne to not fully extend her arms and legs like Baby does in the movie.

The pair didn’t manage to pull of the lift flawlessly (Credit: BBC)

Dianne and Bobby ‘failed’ Dirty Dancing lift

Once their performance was over, it was time for the judge’s feedback. And as expected, one judge pointed out the wrong lift.

Craig Revel Horwood told them that the lift had come wrong, saying that it had “failed.” Despite this, Bobby and Dianne bagged a total score of 34 for the routine.

But it seems Dianne is not too happy with not executing the lift properly. On Instagram, she shared a snap from their rehearsals for the Dirty Dancing performance. In the picture, the duo can be seen pulling off the lift perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Dianne ‘gutted’ over Strictly dance

In the caption, she wrote: “Gutted the LIFT didn’t go to plan like it had in most rehearsals. But I do have to say we took a risk and didn’t play it safe that dance was hard and so iconic that of course there was pressure to do it justice. And the feeling of just not quite getting it was a bit low for us.”

Dianne went on: “HOWEVER Bobby wanted to challenge himself and so did I. Let’s focus on the amazing parts of the dance the fact Bobby was leading me around the floor, his hips, foot work, expression and just overall improvement for a guy who started dancing only 11 weeks ago is incredible!

“Your strength your movement has improved so so much and I’m sure so many people agree.” She concluded by saying: “We are so excited and grateful to be dancing in the semi-finals next week. But I also send my love to Nigel and Katya who have been incredible this whole competition.”

