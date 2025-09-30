Strictly Come Dancing fans are divided as it’s revealed that Amber Davies will be dancing the samba this weekend.

The news was announced on last night’s (September 29) episode of It Takes Two. Amber and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin will be dancing the samba to Bam Bam by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran. Meanwhile, Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe will also be dancing the samba, but to Connie Francis’ version of La Bamba.

Amber and Nikita on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Samba news has divided opinion

Because Love Island winner Amber only joined the show last week as a late replacement for the injured Dani Dyer and has had less time to practice with her partner, fans have expressed concern that she’s been thrown in at the deep end with a tricky dance for the second week.

Even partner Nikita Kuzmin said last night that it’s the hardest dance to master! And it’s notorious as being the last dance couples dance before they’re eliminated…

Nikita told host Fleur East: “Yeah, let’s be honest, samba is the hardest dance of them all. This week all I hope to do, actually, is for Amber to enjoy the samba. Go out on the floor confident. And then we’re just going to shimmy and have fun and enjoy the song.”

“Cursed dance,” said one viewer on X (Twitter). “They’ve done Amber dirty there for her second week after everything.”

Some fans are looking forward to the dance, however. “A Nikita samba week 2…. yes please,” said one, adding a fire emoji. Another said: “One of my favourite songs and I love a samba so this should be brilliant. Amber is going to bring the energy that is needed for this dance.”

Amber and Nikita danced a waltz last week (Credit: BBC)

Amber and Nikita scored 27 on the first live show

Elsewhere on It Takes Two, Amber revealed just what a hectic few days she’s had. She said that she received a phone call about filling in for Dani Dyer on Thursday night and was then in rehearsals with Nikita at 9am the following morning.

In the first live show, the pair danced a waltz to Adele’s When We Were Young and received 27 points with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas giving them seven apiece. Anton Du Beke gave them six.

“I didn’t think this would be my Saturday night,” Amber told co-presenter Tess Daly after her dance, while Anton told her she had “enormous potential” and Motsi spoke highly of the connection between Amber and Nikita, calling them a “dynamite package”.

Read more: Strictly bosses urged to act over ‘awkward’ Amber Davies omission

Are you looking forward to watching Amber and Nikita’s samba? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!