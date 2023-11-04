The stars of Celebrity Gogglebox, which aired as part of Stand Up To Cancer, were left in floods of tears last night, following one young girl’s cancer story.

The celebrity edition of the show starred such big names as Stephen Graham, Harry Hill, Nicole Scherzinger and Jeff and Bobby Brazier.

They featured as Channel 4 aired its Stand Up To Cancer night – a series of stand-up routines and celebrity specials, raising awareness and money for those suffering from cancer.

The celebrities also heard the stories of those afflicted with cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up To Cancer: Celebrity Gogglebox stars in tears as they hear Elizabeth’s story

In between the regular rounds of TV, the celebrities watched the story of a young girl named Elizabeth, aged 11. Elizabeth experienced cancer four times in her short life. She was only three when a tumour was found around the tissue of her eye.

She had her eye removed in 2020, but unfortunately the disease returned.

If you want to live a happy life, you’ve just got to trek on the path that it’s decided to give you.

While Elizabeth was undergoing treatment, her mum, Charlotte, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. She passed away from the illness last year.

Elizabeth too, was unable to finish filming the short piece for Celebrity Gogglebox and Stand Up To Cancer, having died before it was complete.

Viewers and celebrities alike were left devastated by Elizabeth’s story (Credit: Channel 4)

The celebrities were left heartbroken as Elizabeth shared a positive message to camera, saying: “If you want to live a happy life, you’ve just got to trek on the path that it’s decided to give you.”

Actor Stephen Graham was particularly affected by Elizabeth’s story – breaking down in floods of tears as he watched her piece. Jennifer Saunders, too, was seen crying, while Nicole Scherzinger looked shocked as she clung to fiancé Thom Evans for support.

Stephen’s heart broke as he listened to Elizabeth’s story (Credit: C4)

Celebrity Gogglebox fans ‘broken’ by Elizabeth’s story

The celebrities weren’t the only ones to be affected. Writing on Twitter (now X) as the segment aired, viewers registered their heartbreak.

“I knew Gogglebox SU2C won’t be the easiest to watch, but Elizabeth’s story has me in tears. Her bravery, her attitude is commendable. Thoughts are with her father and siblings… Cancer is the devil of all diseases and I hope a cure is found soon… too many lives devastated by it,” one viewer wrote.

“Elizabeth in Gogglebox. I’m in absolute bits,” said another.

“Put Celeb Gogglebox on to pass the time not realising it was a #SU2CUK special and Elizabeth’s story has broken me. What a cruel cruel world that poor girl experienced,” a third commented.

“Broken. Elizabeth’s story on Gogglebox just now got me big time,” said another.

Read more: Gogglebox star Marcus Venn on reason his famous son never appeared with him on Channel 4 show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!