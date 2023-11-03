Gogglebox star Marcus Venn on reason his famous son never appeared with him on Channel 4 show

Gogglebox star Marcus Venn once revealed the real reason why his son never appeared with him on the Channel 4 show.

The Gogglebox star, 40, is best known for appearing with his wife Mica Venn on the hit Channel 4 programme.

Mica and Marcus returned to our screens following the death of a family member (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox: Mica and Marcus took a break

However, last year the couple announced they would be taking a break, citing a family member’s death as the reason.

Since then, Mica and Marcus have returned to our screens, but viewers expected a change from seeing just the former telly stars on the sofa.

According to reports in the LADbible, Marcus’ eldest son, who happens to be boxer Shiloh Defreitas, was supposed to make an appearance on the show. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen.

Shiloh is Marcus’ son from his previous relationship and Mica has daughters Sachelle and Shuggy, while the duo share a son.

Shiloh is Marcus’ son (Credit: Matchroom Boxing / YouTube)

Shiloh appeared in one episode

During a chat with the publication, Marcus confessed Shiloh was in one episode, where he “spoke about his normal life” aside from boxing. The doting dad explained that Shiloh sat on the sofa with them, but it “wasn’t a success”.

“He sat on the sofa with us. He did that with us. But it wasn’t a success so we left him to it. And sent him back to the boxing gym instead.

“As much as you or I, dear reader, might think we’d love to spend our time watching telly while being on telly. It’s not for everyone. And it doesn’t seem to have hampered Shiloh much,” he then added.

Marcus revealed why his son never appeared on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Marcus’ son won gold for Team England

Meanwhile, Shiloh in the past has accumulated gold for Team England at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017. Since then, the young boxer has enjoyed great success after going professional.

Marcus admitted that he got his son into boxing. However, Marcus confessed he finds it “difficult” in the ring now.

He said that he was slow at sparring due to his age.

“I do a lot of sparring pretty much with the young people, but it’s more of me getting battered now, I’m too slow. I can see what’s happening. And I can’t move out of the way quickly enough anymore for some (BLEEP) reason, might have something to do with age,” he said.

