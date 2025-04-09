Stacey & Joe viewers watched a deeply personal moment involving Stacey Solomon’s son Zach unfold in Tuesday’s episode – and many were left uncomfortable that it was broadcast at all.

In the second episode of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s new BBC series, cameras followed the family’s everyday life at Pickle Cottage.

But it was the scene where Stacey’s eldest son Zach received his GCSE results that struck a chord – and sparked concern.

Stacey called Zach in to read his results (Credit: BBC)

Stacey & Joe broadcasts personal moment

As the family sat at home during last night’s ep (April 8), Stacey, perched on the sofa, called out to her son.

“Your results have just come in Zach. Do you wanna come look at it?”

Zach entered the room, looking nervous. Stacey handed him her phone and reassured him: “I haven’t looked at it. Do you want to do it in private?”

“Yeah. I’ll be back, one second,” Zach replied, quietly exiting the room.

A clearly anxious Stacey called after him: “Do you want me to come and have a look?”

She walked off camera, and moments later, viewers heard her ask: “Are you sure you’re happy with this being filmed?”

“Yeah,” Zach responded on Stacey & Joe.

‘I’m sorry Zach’

The camera then showed Stacey and Zach sitting together, discussing the results. Zach had passed PE, but sadly didn’t achieve passing grades in Maths and English – key subjects required for the apprenticeship he had his heart set on.

“You did your absolute best and it didn’t work out. I personally don’t believe that these results will reflect how intelligent you are… I’m sorry Zach, I know you worked really hard,” Stacey said, trying to comfort him.

But Zach was visibly disappointed. “But it didn’t go well, so there’s nothing I can do,” he responded.

“You’ve got so much going for you, and you work really hard, so anything that you do, you’re going to be a success in. None of your results or anything that you’ve read today is going to change that,” Stacey reassured her son.

Zach was visibly disappointed (Credit: BBC)

Who is the father of Stacey Solomon’s son Zach?

Zachary, Stacey Solomon’s eldest son, was born in 2008. His father is Dean Cox, Stacey’s teenage boyfriend from before her rise to fame on The X Factor.

Stacey gave birth to Zach in 2008 when she was only 18. The couple split before Zach was born.

However, Dean has always been in his son’s life. As a result, the car worker was reportedly unimpressed when Stacey referred to herself as a “single mum” during her time on The X Factor.

Stacey was seen attempting to comfort Zach (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Despite Stacey asking for Zach’s permission, many viewers felt the moment was too raw and personal to be included in the final edit of the show.

“Why are they still recording this kid who is clearly upset about his results? It’s Stacey’s show, not Zach’s,” one viewer complained on Twitter.

“Crazy this is being filmed,” another agreed. “I really feel for Zach,” a third added.

“Aw Zach, I feel for him (and Stacey). The system is completely geared towards those with a good memory! It’s that simple,” another shared.

However, while many questioned the decision to air such a personal moment, others praised the family’s openness. “Great series so far,” one fan commented. “I’m actually loving this,” another gushed.

Stacey & Joe is on BBC One Tuesdays at 8pm.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s rise to fame – from Michael Buble duet on The X Factor to ‘fear’ that ended singing career

What do you think? Share your memories on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.