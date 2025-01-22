Stacey Solomon’s eldest sons follow in her showbiz footsteps as they land surprise TV role

Stacey Solomon’s two eldest sons have landed their very own roles in TV world!

That’s right, the younger generation of the Solomon-Swash family are following in the footsteps of their star-studded parents and snagging their very own showbiz jobs!

Stacey’s boys, Zachary and Leighton, are set to star in a very popular soap and fans can’t wait.

Zachary and Leighton are following in the footsteps of their famous mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon’s sons land TV gig

Zachary and Leighton, have landed a role in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Snaps of the boys showing off their acting skills have been shared on the programme’s official Instagram page.

Alongside the pictures, which saw the boys filming inside and outside Price Slice, a video clip showed Zachary and Leighton in a scene with Jennifer Metcalfe, Charlie Wernham, Charlie Clapham and Dawn Hope.

Proud mum Stacey quickly hit the like button on the post.

Zachary and Leighton on Hollyoaks

In the clip, Parcel Patrons worker Zachary can be seen accidentally barging into Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) whilst lugging a delivery into the shop. Leighton, who seems to be a paper boy sporting a neon yellow satchel, is also spotted as he arrives late.

Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) can be heard quipping to Leighton: “Oh Leighton, what time do you call this to be collecting papers? I’ll be having a word with your mother. Go on.”

It is yet to be revealed whether Zachary and Leighton’s roles are a permanent fixture within the cast or whether this is a one-off opportunity for the duo.

Zachary has grown up fast! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Regardless, fans can’t wait to see them in action!

One penned: “Welcome to the Hollyoaks family.”

So lovely to see them on my favourite show.

Another said: “Aww Stacey’s kids. So lovely to see them on my favourite show.”

“No freaking way,” chimed in a third.

“Omg it’s @staceysolomon’s pickles,” exclaimed another.

A fifth then tagged Stacey and asked: “Your big boys. You must be proud. Was this just a cameo?”

Proud auntie Jemma Solomon also commented on the post. She shared: “Well done boys,” with the love heart emoji.

