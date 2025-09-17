Stacey & Joe viewers fume over family’s lavish Switzerland ski holiday

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have come under fire from viewers following the latest episode of their BBC One reality series, Stacey & Joe, which documented their family ski holiday to Switzerland.

However, while some thought the trip looked idyllic, not everyone was impressed by their antics abroad.

The second season of the show continues to offer fans a peek into life at Pickle Cottage in Essex, where Stacey and Joe live with their five children: Rex, five, Rose, three, Belle, two, and Stacey’s sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12.

But Tuesday night’s (September 16) episode, which followed the family as they packed, travelled by train and hit the slopes in Villars-sur-Ollon, left some viewers less than thrilled.

The family was criticised for their behaviour on the slopes (Credit: BBC)

Stacey & Joe viewers complain over family’s ‘annoying’ behaviour abroad

The episode saw the family whooping and cheering on the train, shouting across ski slopes and dinner table and wrestling in the snow.

In one particularly chaotic scene, Stacey tackled her sister Jemma on the slopes and straddled her in victory.

“My face is in the snow!” Gemma complained, to which Stacey cheekily replied: “In my vagina.”

Many viewers took to social media to vent their frustration, accusing the family of being disruptive and inconsiderate.

“Dear God, I would be really [bleep]ed off if I could afford to go somewhere like that and they were there,” one viewer tweeted.

“Imagine paying all that money to go Switzerland and you end up sitting next to the Swash family during dinner,” another complained.

“They’re so funny, aren’t they? No mate, they’re annoying as [bleep],” a third fumed.

“Stacey and Joe are the family you’d hate having to sit next to on the plane or by the pool,” another agreed.

Despite the backlash, other viewers adored the episode and praised the family for being authentically themselves.

“Dear @StaceySolomon, please can I be part of your family?! I’ve never laughed so much! LOVE #staceyandjoe,” one fan gushed.

“I thought my family were beautifully bonkers! #staceyandjoe such a loving and fun family,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s ski trip

The ski trip itself was originally taken in February during half-term. However, it wasn’t as over-the-top as some critics may think.

Stacey has previously spoken about how they managed to keep costs down, explaining that Switzerland’s prices were “extortionate” and that the family rented a lodge and cooked most meals themselves.

“We hired a lodge and all stayed together. Skiing is so expensive, we had to try and find the cheapest option for everyone,” Stacey wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We made sandwiches every day for lunch because food on the mountain is extortionate. And we all took it in turns to cook dinner. I actually prefer [a lodge] to a hotel.”

She also revealed that they travelled to Switzerland by train rather than plane due to the cost difference, describing it as “less than a quarter of the price.”

A week-long stay in Villars-sur-Ollon can reportedly cost between £800 and £1,500 per person, and that’s before travel.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson takes savage swipe at Stacey Solomon after she loses at NTAs

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!