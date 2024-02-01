Bad news for Sir David Jason ahead of his 84th birthday as BBC replaces Toolshed

Sir David Jason has been hit with some bad news by the BBC ahead of his 84th birthday tomorrow (Friday, February 2).

David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed has been removed from the schedules by the BBC due to a key reason…

Sir David and Jay have been dealt a blow (Credit: BBC)

Sir David Jason dealt blow as his TV show is scrapped from schedules

David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed, the show that Sir David does with Jay Blades, usually airs at 6.30pm on BBC Two every Wednesday.

However, this won’t be the case next week (Wednesday, February 7).

It has been announced that the show will not be airing. Instead, the football will be on.

Match of the Day Live: Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled on BBC Two next Wednesday from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

One of the cup’s semi-finals will be broadcast on the BBC.

However, it’s not all bad news! The show will return to schedules the following day, on Thursday, February 8 at 6.30pm. Touring Tool Shed will also air on Saturday, February 10 at 5.50pm to account for the “missing” episode.

The show launched last month (Credit: BBC)

David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed

The new BBC Two show first launched just a couple of weeks ago. The first episode was broadcast on January 22.

David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed sees the duo park their toolshed at the UK’s air shows, steam rallies, county fairs, and vintage festivals. There, they meet some of the UK’s most talented crafter and makers.

Speaking about the show, Sir David said: “It’s great to be back on the nation’s TV screens doing something totally different.

“I’ve played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding,” he then continued.

“I’ve really enjoyed being on the road with Jay where we have built up a great friendship and had a lot of fun which I hope the viewers will enjoy watching when it airs.”

Sir David had surgery in November (Credit: ITV)

Sir David Jason denies Nicholas Lyndhurst feud rumours

On Christmas Eve, Sir David appeared in a Channel 5 documentary, titled The Story of Only Fools and Horses at Christmas.

In the doc, Sir David denied rumours that he has had a falling out with his former co-star, Nicholas Lyndhurst.

“You couldn’t have had a better co-partner than Nic. We liked and respected each other so much, we were genuinely good friends,” he said.

Sir David’s appearance on the show came after he underwent successful hip surgery back in November.

Read more: Sir David Jason worked with secret daughter 15 years ago

David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed continues on Thursday, February 8th at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.