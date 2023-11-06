Sir David Jason fans have rallied round the Only Fools and Horses icon after he issued a health update.

The showbiz legend, who played Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter on the BBC sitcom from 1981 to 2003, had to postpone an Only Fools and Horses fan event back in August. He missed the convention – which is now taking place in January – because he underwent hip surgery to have a “bionic body part fitted”.

And it seems like the TV icon will be fighting fit and ready to greet his fans in the New Year after sharing an update on how he’s doing over the weekend.

David has issued an health update to fans (Credit: ITV)

Sir David Jason issues health update

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Only Fools and Horses News account shared a video of David walking with crutches.

As the Rocky theme tune song played in the background, suddenly, he dramatically discarded the crutches.

Still got the Del strut, our national treasure.

Walking towards the camera, David proved he was stronger than ever and back on his feet. The actor then started to throw punches in the air and flex, much to the delight of fans.

A little video from Sir David Jason after his successful surgery Let’s send him some love pic.twitter.com/75PaWuDerd — Only Fools and Horses News (@onlyfoolsnews) November 5, 2023

Sir David Jason flooded with support

In the caption, the account wrote: “A little video from Sir David Jason after his successful surgery. Let’s send him some love.”

It’s fair to say David’s update went down a treat with his followers. Replying to the video, one person said: “Great news. He’s still got the Del strut, our national treasure.”

Someone else chimed in and penned: “Whoop whoop. Sending you love and hugs you amazing talented funny man. Congratulations on getting well.” A third gushed: “Protect this man at all costs! Absolutely love him.”

The actor is renowned for his role on the hit BBC show (Credit: BBC/Youtube)

David undergoes surgery

Earlier this year, David dropped out of an Only Fools and Horses convention in Milton Keynes.

He said in a statement: “I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

“Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one! And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear.”

