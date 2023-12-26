Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason shuts down Nicholas Lyndhurst ‘feud’ rumours

National treasure and Only Fools And Horses star Sir David Jason has broken his silence regarding rumours of a ‘rift’ between himself and co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The Del Boy star, 83, opened up as part of a special documentary by Channel 5. Airing on Christmas Eve, the show, titled The Story of Only Fools and Horses at Christmas, told behind-the-scenes secrets and stories from the classic sitcom.

But is there any truth to rumours of a ‘rift’ between its two leading men?

Sir David Jason returned to screens on Christmas Eve (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

David Jason addresses rumours of Nicholas Lyndhurst ‘rift’

As part of the show, Sir David discussed his relationship with co-star Nicholas, who played Rodney Trotter on the show. And while rumours have swirled that the pair are on less than good terms, Sir David was quick to refute these claims.

“You couldn’t have had a better co-partner than Nic. We liked and respected each other so much, we were genuinely good friends,” said Sir David.

The pair played brothers in the super successful BBC sitcom (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Channel 5 documentary plays tribute to iconic sitcom

Fans of the show saw the icon reflect on his time as Del Boy Trotter. Meanwhile, famous fans such as Theo Paphitis and Strictly Come Dancing star Krishnan Guru-Murthy discussed the influence of Only Fools And Horses.

Sir David was also joined on the show by screen wife Tessa Peake-Jones, who played Raquel Trotter.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Trotters, so this is a great way for viewers to get their Only Fools fix,” a TV insider told The Sun. “Producers were delighted when David was passed fit to appear following his surgery, so the special will be cushty for fans.”

