Shirley Ballas’ behaviour on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two called out: ‘It must be so distracting for them’

Shirley Ballas has come under fire this week as she oversees this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Pro Challenge.

The BBC dance show’s head judge has moved over to the BBC Two spin-off show, It Takes Two, where the Pro Challenge is officially underway.

This year, the pros have been tasked with performing as many samba whisks as they can in 30 seconds. The one who completes the most steps correctly will win a Guinness World Record.

Dianne Buswell, Alexis Warr, Johannes Radebe and Aljaz Skorjanec have all taken part previously, with Julian Caillon trying his luck tonight (December 2).

But people at home are more concerned with Shirley’s “distracting” behaviour than who’s currently topping the Pro Challenge leaderboard…

Shirley Ballas oversees the It Takes Two Pro Challenge this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas overseeing Pro Challenge 2025

The competition is overseen by a different Strictly judge each year. And, this year, it’s the turn of head judge Shirley Ballas. No stranger to unfair backlash, Shirley has come in for some criticism from It Takes Two viewers.

They have noticed that Shirley can’t help but giggle during the world record attempt, and has even spoken to the dancers as they’re trying to complete their challenge.

As a result, some have called for a different judge to oversee it going forward.

“Keep those legs going,” Shirley encouraged Julian tonight. “Come on, you’re doing good.”

She then added to the adjudicator: “He’s got a nice little bounce going on.”

“I’m trying, I’m trying,” Julian responded, before speeding up as Shirley started cackling and declare: “Oh, he’s going for it!”

The Pro Challenge is a serious Guinness World Record attempt (Credit: BBC)

‘It does not work with Shirley’

“Please can Craig [Revel Horwood] or Anton [Du Beke] be the judge on the Pro Challenge!!??” asked one.

“It does not work with Shirley, she was laughing when shouldnt be.”

Another commented: “I wish Shirley wouldn’t talk to the dancers during the It Takes Two Pro Challenge. It must be so distracting for them, and it takes from the tension for the viewers.”

“Shirley! Stop giggling!” another posted.

Fleur couldn’t help but laugh at Julian’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Pro Challenge leaderboard revealed

Tonight on It Takes Two, after Julian took part in the Pro Challenge, host Fleur East revealed the results.

She revealed that Julian completed 31 samba whisks. However, as he whooped, she warned him not to be so quick to celebrate – as he’d had them all disqualified!

We call that karma, Julian, after laughing at Dianne Buswell’s score of 2!

Currently, Johannes Radebe sits at the top of the leaderboard with 25 samba whisks. Julian is at the bottom with 0.

You can keep up with all the latest on It Takes Two, weeknights at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

