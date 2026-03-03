‘Roll on the summer of all summers!’ Danny Dyer shares statement on series 2 of The Dyers’ Caravan Park

Danny Dyer is celebrating after his Sky series The Dyers’ Caravan Park was recommissioned for a second season.

Ahead of episode three airing tonight (March 3) on Sky One, Sky confirmed that Danny and daughter Dani will be back for more “chaos” at Priory Hill and Nutts Farm.

The news comes after residents praised the pair for injecting “new life” into the park following the death of its owner, Michael.

The Dyers’ Caravan Park season 2 confirmed

In a statement, Sky said: “Sky books a return stay with Danny and Dani as The Dyers’ Caravan Park is officially back for a second series!

“As Priory Hill and Nutts Farm reopens its gates this week, the father and daughter duo are back, and they’re pitching up with even bigger ideas.

“With ambitions still growing and no plans to hit the brakes, Danny and Dani are rolling up their sleeves to continue what they’ve started, facing new challenges, higher expectations, and the ongoing pressures of park life.

“Packed with warmth, humour, and a colourful cast of real-life characters, The Dyers’ Caravan Park S2 will pull back into view as a heartfelt and entertaining look at what it really takes to make the Great British holiday great.”

‘Can’t believe the love you’ve shown our caravan site’

Danny said: “We can’t believe the love you’ve all shown to our caravan site. So, we’re coming back. Roll on the summer of all summers.”

Dani added: “Coming back for season 2 of Dyer’s Caravan Park feels so special. Thank you for all the love and support it honestly means everything. We’re so ready for another season of fun, chaos and a bit of Dyer madness.”

‘Incredibly proud’

Shirley Jones, commissioning editor at Sky, praised the pair’s “unmistakable passion and the brilliant community at Priory Hill and Nutts Farm that surrounds them”.

She added: “We’re incredibly proud of the outstanding team both on and off screen who bring such humour, heart and craft to the series. We are all very excited to bring audiences along for another brilliant stay, full of challenges, and no doubt a bit of chaos, at the park next year.”

The first series of The Dyers’ Caravan Park delivered Sky’s biggest entertainment series launch since Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2021.

When is it on?

The Dyers’ Caravan Park S2 will air on Sky One and NOW next year. Series one continues tonight (March 3) at 9pm on Sky One.

