Rob Rinder has made a shock wedding announcement after revealing the truth about his relationship with Rylan Clark.

The two TV stars have sparked romance rumours in recent months. What’s more, this month, Rylan revealed that he’s loved up with a new man. And fans immediately suspected it was Robert who the person who has made Rylan “very happy”.

But now, Rob has set the record straight about his ‘romance’ with Rylan.

The TV star spoke about his Rylan ‘romance’ (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder makes marriage statement in TV appearance with Rylan

On Thursday (August 28), Rob Rinder appeared on This Morning, to chat about his new Channel 4 show, The Inheritance.

Talking to hosts Rylan and Josie Gibson, the conversation soon turned onto the topic of Rylan and Robert’s reported romance.

Robert was asked by Rylan who he would be leaving his estate to in his will. Rob then joked: “Not to you – although given the fact that now online we are married with twins, as a matter of law you would get it.”

He went on: “I just want to say, we aren’t married. They keep making these AI pictures.”

Rylan spoke to Rob on This Morning (Credit ITV)

Rob sets record straight about Rylan ‘relationship’

Josie chimed in and added: “The amount of people who stop me and ask if you two are a thing.” Rylan also said: “The amount of congratulations I’ve had.”

Holding up his hand, which showed a band on his wedding finger, Rob then quipped: “I’d just like to say that it is a little bit true and the wedding night was very, very disappointing. The wedding was nice but he over-promised and under-delivered.”

Looking straight at the camera, Rylan said: “I’m glad you all have to see now at home what I put up with when we’re away.”

Josie then hammered the point home: “You two are fabulous together. You might not be romantically involved, but you are involved and it just works,” she said, about their upcoming TV show, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, which is heading to India next.

“It’s kind of like a marriage,” Rob then said. “Yeah, we row all the time and we don’t sleep in the same bed,” Rylan added. “That’s a proper marriage.”

Rob does wear a band on his wedding finger (Credit: ITV)

Are Rylan and Rob Rinder together?

Rylan and Rob have never confirmed that they’re anything more than friends.

Last year, Rylan revealed he does have an “intense connection” with Rob. He also said: “Me and Rob, we’ve been through a lot of the same things. We have the same [bleep]ing lawyer – she earned a fortune out of us! We’re both recently divorced and we’re both finding ourselves.”

“We’d marry each other tomorrow,” Rylan confessed at the time. However, Rob was quick to add that the marriage would be “platonic”.

“I genuinely don’t get connections with people that often in life. I could call Rob at three in the morning and say one word – I know he’d be in fits of laughter,” he said. Rylan added: “I could also call Rob and say: ‘I need help,’ and he’d be there straight away and vice versa.

Read more: All the famous faces supporting Rylan Clark over shock immigration rant – from Josie Gibson to Tommy Robinson

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.