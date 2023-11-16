Phillip Schofield latest: Dr Ranj Singh tips his former This Morning co-star for ‘surprise’ TV comeback

Phillip Schofield could be about to make a “surprise” TV comeback, that’s according to the latest comments from Dr Ranj Singh.

Dr Ranj was This Morning’s resident medical expert for five years until 2021. He worked alongside Phillip and his co-presenter Holly Willoughby. Dr Ranj now appears as a regular guest on Morning Live for the BBC.

Dr Ranj Singh has been in touch with Holly Willoughby, but not – it seems – Phillip Schofield (Credit: BBC)

Will Holly Willoughby return to TV?

It was recently reported that Dr Ranj, 44, thinks Holly is “too good not to” be back on the box at some point.

He said: “I don’t know where or what show, but she’s so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely.”

Dr Ranj also insisted Holly, 42, was “good” after exchanging messages with her.

However, Dr Ranj has also indicated he has not been in touch with Holly’s former colleague Phillip, 61. But that hasn’t stopped him predicting a “surprise” TV comeback.

Dr Ranj Singh made regular appearances on This Morning when it was hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip Schofield latest: ‘A lot happened in a short space of time’

Dr Ranj told Closer: “I don’t think many people have heard from him since everything came out.

“I hope he’s well and I hope he’s okay, but I don’t think many people have much contact with him. A lot happened in a very short space of time.”

I don’t think many people have much contact with him.

The Kent-born paediatrician also reportedly believes any external investigation into Phillip’s departure needs to end before Phillip could ever return to telly work. Dr Ranj added: “People do surprise us [with comebacks], but I think everything that’s happened needs to be properly investigated and we need to get to the bottom of everything.”

‘This Morning issues go way beyond Phil’

Following Phillip’s controversial exit from ITV in May, Dr Ranj revealed he had ‘worries’ about how operations were handled.

He wrote on social media at the time: “Over time I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.

“I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Phillip. But I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern confirms he’s in talks with ITV for Dancing On Ice

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am. Watch Morning Live on weekdays on BBC One at 9.15am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.