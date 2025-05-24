Pete Wicks threatened by MMA fighter for ‘messaging his baby mom’: ‘Pray we don’t come face-to-face’

Retired MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers posted some stern words of warning to his social media channels recently, aimed at For Dogs’ Sake presenter Pete Wicks.

In them, he accused Pete – on Tipping Point this weekend (May 24) – of sending flirtatious text messages to the mother of his children, Talia Oatway, and warned him he would take his head “clean off” if he carried on.

In cuddlier news, Wicks has finally broken his silence on becoming the “new Paul O’Grady”, on which more below. And he recently revealed a secret health condition that he admits may one day require surgery. Fingers crossed for you, Pete!

Pete recently launched a podcast about what it means to be a man (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Aaron Chalmers beefs with Pete Wicks over Talia Otway ‘messages’

37-year-old Aaron Chalmers announced his retirement from MMA competition in early 2021. But that doesn’t make him any less formidable an opponent.

He joined the cast of Geordie Shore for its eighth series, in 2014. And appeared in the sixth series of Ex on the Beach in 2017.

According to The Sun, he entered a relationship with Talia Otway in 2017. They were together for five years, during which they had three children.

Despite separating in 2022, they remain close. And, per the same paper, he recently saw fit to warn Pete Wicks against contacting her with what he believed to be flirtatious intent.

“Let’s pray we don’t come face to face,” Chalmers reportedly posted on his socials, before deleting the messages. “Because I’ll take your [bleep]ing head clean off.”

Not much room for misunderstanding there, then.

“So messaging my baby mom is clever. Giving it big man ting to mother of my kids trying to get a ride,” he continued.

Sources close to Talia reportedly told the paper she has never been in a relationship with Pete, and that he sent her amicable texts a while ago.

As a professional fighter, albeit a retired one, Aaron is not someone you want to get on the wrong side of (Credit: Ben Heath Podcast/YouTube)

What is Pete up to now?

Pete Wicks competed on the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing, which ran from September to December last year. His partner was Jowita Przystal.

Since then, he has presented a docuseries about a dog rehoming centre in Basildon.

He also launched a new podcast, Man Made, in early May.

For Dogs’ Sake got the green light for two more seasons, and a Christmas special.

It’s in light of this that members of the public have dubbed him the “new Paul O’Grady”. Paul fronted 11 series of For The Love of Dogs in ITV before he passed away in 2023.

“I don’t feel like the new Paul O’Grady,” Pete said, addressing the moniker. “He was an idol of mine and I don’t think anyone will be able to replace him. But this [For Dogs’ Sake] is a passion project for me.

“Being around animals is the only time I feel truly content. But it’s about the dogs, and the incredible work of the Dogs Trust. They say heroes don’t wear capes, and it’s true.”

Catch Pete on Tipping Point Saturday (May 24) at 4.30pm on ITV1.

