Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show ‘not returning’ in blow for star months after welcoming first baby

Oti Mabuse has been handed a blow amid reports her ITV chat show hasn’t been renewed – just months after welcoming her first baby.

The Strictly star fronted Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show last year. Named after the popular dancer, the series featured celebrity guests and live music.

However, fans hoping for another series might be disappointed as the show is said to not be returning this spring.

Oti hosted her own breakfast show last year (Credit: ITV)

Along with Oti’s show, Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show is also reportedly not being renewed.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Laura and Oti’s shows not being renewed is in no way a reflection on them – they both impressed with their hosting skills and personalities. Producers are keen to keep the slots fresh and introduce a new offering to viewers this spring.”

Although reports suggest Oti and Laura’s shows haven’t been renewed, it is believed Katie Piper will return with a third series of her morning chat show, Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show.

An ITV spokesperson commented: “Since commissioning the weekend morning breakfast programmes, we have used these shows as an opportunity to showcase both established and up-and-coming presenters.”

Oti does remain a much-loved member of the ITV family though, thanks to her spot on the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

Strictly favourite Oti Mabuse welcomed a baby girl before Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Oti gives birth to first baby

The end of Oti’s chat show comes a couple of months after the Dancing on Ice judge welcomed her first baby, a little girl, with husband Marius Lepure.

Oti has decided to not share many details about her daughter. As a result, she has not told her fans her name or exactly when she was born. And we only know the baby is a girl after Oti’s sister Motsi Mabuse slipped up.

Sharing the news of the birth with her own followers, Motsi wrote: “Merry Christmas – call us Auntie & Uncle! Welcome to the family baby girl. @otimabuse & @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it’s going to be fun.”

Oti offered therapy after ‘traumatic’ birth

However, Oti did recently reveal that she and her husband were offered therapy to deal with their baby daughter’s birth. Not only did the tot spend six weeks in intensive care, but Oti also found out she had undetected sepsis.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Oti shared how the infection was picked up in time by doctors after her 16-hour-labour. And luckily she was in “safe hands”.

However, her baby daughter had to “learn to breathe on her own” as she was ill. Oti revealed: “I didn’t have time to panic. We were just focused on her being better.” She then noted how the staff were “amazing”.

