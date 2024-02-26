Dancing on Ice’s Oti Mabuse ‘was offered therapy’ with husband after birth of first baby

Oti Mabuse has revealed that she and her husband were offered therapy to deal with their baby daughter’s birth.

The Dancing on Ice judge welcomed her first baby, a girl, with husband Marius Lepure back in December. However, Oti has since spoken out about the difficult journey that followed.

Not only did the tot spend six weeks in intensive care, but Oti also found out she had undetected sepsis. Now, the former Strictly star has opened up about her birth trauma.

The dancer and her husband welcomed their first child recently (Credit: YouTube)

Oti Mabuse on baby daughter’s birth

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Oti shared how the sepsis infection was picked up in time by doctors after her 16-hour-labour. And luckily she was in “safe hands.”

But her baby daughter had to “learn to breathe on her own” as she was ill. Oti revealed: “I didn’t have time to panic — we were just focused on her being better.” She then noted how it took time but the staff were “amazing.”

The Dancing on Ice star has opened up about the birth of her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Oti and husband offered therapy

Opening up more about her birth trauma, Oti had nothing but kind words to say about the NHS. She also revealed how she and Marius were given therapy after her labour.

She said: “The NHS gave us a therapist so we had someone to come in and check on our wellbeing and mental health and talk to us. You don’t always have that as a new mum.”

Oti ‘couldn’t hold her baby’

Dancing on Ice star Oti previously opened up about giving birth – revealing how she wasn’t able to hold her new daughter for a week.

She told the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: “I think we didn’t hold her for about a week because she was still in an incubator with the wires, and with jaundice so she was under blue light. And she had infections because it turned out that I had sepsis.”

“What happened was the bacteria around the womb which protects your body, when it breaks it attacks the baby. So she had infections that they didn’t have time to diagnose, so they had to give her antibiotics and see if she was okay…

“The NHS, the doctors, the midwives, they were amazing… I was taken down in a wheelchair and I couldn’t get up [and hold my baby]. That was traumatising and emotionally very, very exhausting.”

