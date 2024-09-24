Nick Knowles’ fiancée brands him a ‘shell of a man’ amid ‘fears he’ll drop out of Strictly’

Nick Knowles has become a “shell of a man” as he’s left “exhausted” thanks to Strictly, his fiancée has revealed.

The DIY SOS star, 62, performed live on the BBC show last Saturday with his pro partner Luba Mushtuk. However, after his performance, Nick injured his shoulder whilst changing a car tyre.

There are now concerns over Nick’s future on Strictly – although, he has insisted he’s “hopeful” he’ll be able to continue dancing.

Elsewhere, his fiancée Katie Dadzie has opened up about how Nick is dealing with the training.

Speaking to Closer, Katie said: “We knew it would be hard work but he is shattered every day when he comes back. He’s near enough crawling into the house.”

Katie was asked if she was worried about the so-called Strictly ‘curse’ – when a celeb and pro develop feelings for each other on the show.

He is like a shell of a man at the moment – he’s exhausted.

Katie said: “I didn’t think it needed talking about. It’s not a concern. We are planning a wedding and we live together, so I’m very happy that that’s not an issue.

“He is like a shell of a man at the moment – he’s exhausted. I think the last thing on his mind is any kind of Strictly curse.”

Katie’s comments come amid reports over Nick’s future on Strictly.

He revealed on Monday that his arm is in a sling after he “damaged” it whilst changing a car tyre.

He said on Instagram: “As you can see my arm is in a sling, and that’s because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway. My little boy [was] in the car so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit. I’m not quite sure how or what, but it’s been quite painful.”

Meanwhile, appearing on It Takes Two on Monday evening, Nick said he’s “hopeful” he’ll be able to perform this weekend. He added: “I’ll find out more tomorrow but I’m fully expecting to go into training.”

But there’s still fears he might not be able to dance.

A source told The Sun: “It may be possible that he could just miss this weekend and return during the following show but it all hangs on whether the BBC will allow him to do it.

“Nick knows that he needs to give himself time to recover and that means he won’t be able to train properly with Luba. Having to pull out is Nick’s worst nightmare and he’s incredibly upset.”

