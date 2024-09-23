Nick Knowles has spoken out about his Strictly Come Dancing future as he’s been seen wearing a sling.

The DIY SOS presenter, 61, performed for the first time live on Saturday (September 21) with his pro partner Luba Mushtuk.

However, he has since suffered an injury which wasn’t related to the show.Nick wore a “makeshift sling” on his arm as he explained what happened in an Instagram video today.

On Monday night, Nick issued an update on his injury as he and Luba appeared on It Takes Two.

Nick Knowles on Strictly

On Instagram on Monday, Nick showed off his sling and explained: “As you can see my arm is in a sling, and that’s because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway. My little boy [was] in the car so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

“I’m not quite sure how or what, but it’s been quite painful.”

TV star Nick has injured his arm after changing a car tyre following his Strictly performance (Credit: BBC)

Nick on Instagram

Nick added: “I’m on my way up to London to Harley Street to get a scan done and to get some top medical advice.

“I am heading to training afterwards so I can learn the steps of my next dance. I’ll see you on It Takes Two later today where hopefully I’ll have more information be able to update you.

In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

“But I’ll keep you posted during the course of the day. Not ideal, but I’m convinced it’s not something that’s going to stop my dancing this weekend.”

Appearing on ITT on Monday, Nick said he’s “hopeful” he’ll be back to dance on Saturday.

Nick issued an update on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

It Takes Two tonight

He added: “I’ll found out more tomorrow but I’m fully expecting to go into training.”

This Saturday, Nick and Luba confirmed they’ll be dancing an American Smooth.

Luba said of training: “We still have a perfect position on our right arm. We’re going to do perfect foot work, we might even do a lift on that arm,” as she gestured to Nick’s arm which isn’t in a sling.

She added: “I’ll just work around it.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 28) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

