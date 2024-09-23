Strictly viewers have complained about the song choice for Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk’s upcoming performance.

The pair are expected to dance an American Smooth this coming Saturday. However, the song choice hasn’t impressed It Takes Two viewers tonight.

Nick also issued an update on his shoulder injury, saying he’s “hopeful” he’ll be able to perform this weekend.

On It Takes Two, Nick and Luba revealed they’ll be dancing an American Smooth (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles on Strictly It Takes Two

On tonight’s It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara revealed that Nick and Luba will perform an American Smooth to Blur’s Parklife.

However, viewers on X fumed at the music choice. One person said: “An American Smooth to Parklife? Really? I love the American Smooth so please #Strictly producers CHOOSE SONGS THAT FIT THE DAMN DANCE!!”

Another wrote: “Parklife for an American Smooth… I guess not quite as bad as Vindaloo. But still absolutely ridiculous. The MD of Strictly needs firing.”

Someone else tweeted: “What’s with the terrible song choices for American Smooths so far this series.”

Viewers fumed over the song choice for Nick and Luba (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about the performance, Luba said of training with Nick’s injury: “We still have a perfect position on our right arm. We’re going to do perfect foot work, we might even do a lift on that arm,” as she gestured to Nick’s arm which isn’t in a sling.

“I’ll just work around it.”

Earlier today, Nick told fans about his injured shoulder after he hurt it whilst changing a car tyre.

He explained on Instagram: “As you can see my arm is in a sling, and that’s because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway.

Nick said he’s “hopeful” he’ll be able to perform on Strictly this Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Nick on injury

“My little boy [was] in the car so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe. In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

“I’m not quite sure how or what, but it’s been quite painful.”

Read more: Strictly star Nick Knowles shares ‘painful’ injury as he’s left wearing a ‘makeshift sling’

Meanwhile, on ITT, Nick said: “I’ll found out more tomorrow but I’m fully expecting to go into training.”

