New Louis Theroux doc leaves viewers ‘speechless’ and ‘terrified’: ‘This is truly cursed’

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is finally here, with viewers left “speechless” after its release on Netflix.

Theroux has never shied away from controversial subjects. But, in his own words, the manosphere — the online world of ultra-masculine influencers pushing misogynistic views — felt like the “final boss” of his career.

The new Netflix documentary follows Theroux as he spends time with several figures in that world, examining how their content spreads toxic masculinity, conspiracy theories, and hostility toward women.

Andrew Tate, arguably the most infamous figure in the movement, never appears in the film. Instead, Theroux interviews other prominent personalities, including HSTikkyTokky, Sneako, and Myron Gaines.

Theroux’s interviews with Gaines are particularly shocking (Credit: Netflix)

Louis Theroux viewers criticise Myron Gaines after new doc

Myron Gaines — real name Amrou Fudl — is the host of Fresh and Fit, one of the most controversial podcasts associated with the manosphere.

During the documentary, Gaines makes a series of provocative claims about relationships and gender roles. Theroux meets Gaines multiple times during filming, including a brief conversation with his then-girlfriend, Angie. By the end of the documentary, the couple have broken up.

Theroux also appears as a guest on the Fresh and Fit podcast. During the discussion, Theroux challenges several of the podcast’s claims about relationships and pseudoscientific ideas around “body count” and DNA.

“That was ridiculous… no one thinks that, that’s insane,” Theroux says at one point.

“When they talk about misinformation on the internet, this is what they’re talking about.”

“Whoever this Myron Gaines guy is… he is one of the biggest [bleep] I’ve ever come across. Everyone needs to watch this new Louis Theroux documentary. These ‘men’ on it are insufferable,” another posted.

HSTikkyTokky didn’t know who Louis Theroux was before filming (Credit: Netflix)

Viewers slam ‘insufferable’ influencers in Inside the Manosphere

All of the influencers in Inside the Manosphere have attracted criticism online. “Everyone needs to watch this new Louis Theroux documentary. These ‘men’ on it are insufferable,” another posted.

“Watching the new Louis Theroux documentary and I am speechless,” another wrote.

“The fact these disgusting specimens have young lads looking up to them and acting the same way is terrifying.”

Another viewer compared the experience to watching a dystopian drama. “Louis Theroux documentary is mental. It felt like an episode of Black Mirror at the end,” they wrote.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream.

