Netflix gives update over Liam Payne’s final TV series which was filmed weeks before his tragic death

Former One Direction singer, Liam Payne, is set to make a posthumous appearance in the upcoming Netflix series, Building The Band.

The 31-year-old singer tragically plunged to death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2024.

Liam’s tragic death leaves a huge void in the music industry. But fans can see his final TV appearance through the latest show, filmed just weeks before his passing.

The star was working on multiple projects before his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne set to appear in Netflix’s Building The Band

The synopsis for the Netflix show, Building The Band, featuring Liam as a guest judge, reads: “A group of talented singers will enter the competition for the opportunity of a lifetime: to find their perfect bandmates solely based on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit.”

Liam is reportedly billed as a guest judge on the show, which is due to premiere sometime in 2025. The late singer will be seen alongside Kelly Rowland and X Factor star Nicole Scherzinger.

Hello! reports, the music reality show was confirmed by Netflix just one month before he tragically passed away.

Building the Band’s theme is said to have been inspired by Love is Blind. So the show brings together singers looking to form their own band.

Aside from the upcoming show, Liam had also finished working on a new track with North Carolina singer Sam Pounds.

However, Sam postponed the release of their song to allow Liam’s “family to mourn in peace and prayer.”

It’s on of Liam’s final TV appearances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne’s tragic death

Documentaries focusing on the singer’s tragic passing haven’t been well-received by fans. While ABC’s special One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days was met with immense negative reactions, Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame? by TMZ was branded “invasive”.

Liam’s postmortem reports stated that he died of traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling down from his balcony.

Police ruled out suicide and reports that emerged later claimed that he was trying to escape from his hotel room when the accident occurred.

However, the investigation into the singer’s death is underway at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina. Several arrests have been made in connection to Liam’s death, including his friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores.

