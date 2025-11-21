Naga Munchetty’s crumpled suit comment surprises BBC Breakfast reporter

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty was keen to advise the show’s political editor on his crumpled suit live on air.

Reporting from Johannesburg, South Africa today (November 21), Chris Mason addressed the un-ironed state of himself before anybody else could.

Although Naga and colleague Charlie Stayt stayed mostly silent on his appearance, the former did eventually comment on it at the end of their interview.

Political editor Chris Mason slept in his suit (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty addresses star’s appearance on BBC Breakfast

Chris had joined Prime Minister Keir Starmer in ‘Joburg’ ahead of the G20 Summit. There, the UK leader is set for two days of “discussions and bilateral talks focussing on sustainability and economic growth”.

Naga said: “Chris, morning to you. How much optimism is there about this trip in terms of what the Prime Minister would like to achieve?”

“Morning to you Naga,” he replied. “If it looks, by the way, like I’ve slept in this suit, well actually I did. We’ve just arrived in the last hour or so flying overnight with the Prime Minister.”

The political editor’s self-examination didn’t get much of a reaction at first. Naga merely pointed out that his suit looked “fine”, but before Chris’ live report finished, she surprised him with some advice.

“Chris, thanks very much for that. D’ya know what? The humidity where you are is 60% and what, 21 degrees?” Naga said. “So I think that also helps with keeping the suit crumple-free…”

Laughing, Chris remarked: “Thank goodness for that! I need all the help I can get!”

What did social media fans make of Chris’ moment?

BBC Breakfast viewers seemed slightly baffled by the political editor’s opening statement.

Writing on social media platform X, one person shared: “If it looks like I slept in my suit Naga, it’s because I did. Ffs Chris Mason.”

“Chris Mason prefaces his report by telling his audience where he slept last night [?],” echoed another.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty’s advice surprised Chris Mason (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty’s ‘diabolical’ interview on BBC Breakfast

Only yesterday (November 20) was Naga hitting the headlines for her “diabolical” treatment of guest Andy Burnham.

Greater Manchester’s Mayor was in the BBC Breakfast studio to go through the billion-pound Good Growth Fund across his territory.

Throughout Andy’s interview segment, Naga repeatedly interrupted him. The host’s approach really irked fans posting on X.

“Andy Burnham schooling @BBCBreakfast and they don’t like it. Interrupting, not letting him finish his sentence” and “Ridiculous questioning from Naga creating something from nothing,” read two online responses.

A third BBC Breakfast viewer found Naga’s whole manner to be “unprofessional”.

“I come down in the morning, grab a cuppa and pop #bbcbreakfast on to ease me into the day. NOT to listen to the tv equivalent of a snowball fight. Sort yourself out, Naga Munchetty, that verbal joust with Andy Burnham was a mess & not what I watch breakfast tv for,” tweeted another fan of the programme.

Read more: Inside Naga Munchetty’s most scandalous moments as BBC ‘forced to apologise for her behaviour’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought about Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast.