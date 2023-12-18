My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey admit they’re not ruling out tying the knot: ‘Most girls dream of that’

My Mum Your Dad stars Roger Hawes and Janey Smith fell in love this summer and are keen on taking their relationship to the next level.

Roger, 59, and Janey, 48, are preparing to spend their first Christmas together, having graced this year’s My Mum Your Dad and filled everyone’s hearts will a whole lot of love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Hawes (@roger.hawes01)

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith talk marriage

Despite being married to Joanne, whom he lost to cancer 18 months before he filmed the show, Roger took the plunge into the world of dating and gave love a second chance when he met Janey.

Talking with OK!, Roger told the publication he would “definitely get married again” as he enjoyed being married before.

Roger said: “I would definitely get married again. I enjoyed being married, it worked for me.”

Janey also agreed: “I’ve never been married so I would, yeah. I think most girls dream of that, don’t they? I always thought I would be married by Jess’s age.”

This comes after Roger and Janey enjoyed on an overseas holiday as fans enjoyed seeing the couple all loved up.

Roger Hawes would love to marry Janey Smith (Credit: YouTube)

They also revealed how they’re spending Christmas

Meanwhile, the couple will be spending Boxing Day together this year surrounded by their children – including Roger’s 29-year-old daughter Jess and Janey’s 20-year-old son William, who appeared on the show with them.

Jess also admitted that she is “excited” to meet everyone and revealed she now has her dad “back”

“It’s been lovely. The second nicest thing I’ve got out of it. I was a little bit nervous everyone was going to think, she’s just a sob story.’But people are saying: Wow, you really helped me,'” she concluded.

Elsewhere, Janey told Closer magazine how they used to take “turns to visit each other”. However, it’s turning to weeks together as they don’t like being apart. She said: “I’ve never been married and I’ve always said I want to. It is important to me.”

Read more: My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey announce they’re joining This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!