ITV issues statement amid claims Mickey Rourke will ‘forfeit’ Celebrity Big Brother fee as he’s ‘punished’ for bad behaviour

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke won’t get his full fee following his removal from the ITV house, experts have exclusively claimed to Entertainment Daily.

Mickey was removed from the house following a number of instances of inappropriate behaviour. After his controversial entry into the house – where he ogled and grabbed host AJ Odudu – he quickly offended JoJo Siwa with his homophobic language. He also body-shamed Donna Preston, squared up to Chris Hughes and made a sexually inappropriate comment to Ella Rae Wise.

As a result, he was removed from the CBB 2025 house. And, two experts have now said that they think there would’ve been a clause in his contract concerning inappropriate behaviour, explaining that he would have to forfeit his fee (or part of it) should he break the rules…

Experts suggest Mickey Rourke won’t be paid his full fee for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Mickey Rourke won’t get his full Celebrity Big Brother fee

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede, who has worked in the TV industry for decades, told us: “I am sure that in the contract for the talent there will be clauses on inappropriate behaviour and a reduction on fees.”

Nick added: “Mickey was a ratings winner and media winner for the show, but now for all the wrong reasons. So he will be penalised for his behaviour, and this will have been outlined to him.”

When it comes to producers on the show, Nick added: “I think that the team will be happy they have withdrawn Mickey from the show. They will have hoped he would’ve been a ratings winner – and he was – but the controversy surrounding him won’t be what they want.”

Nick also added that not removing Mickey could’ve tarnished Big Brother’s reputation.

However, one person who won’t care about the damage to his reputation will be Mickey, though. “He was most likely in it for the money and nothing else,” Nick said.

So will ITV hit him where it hurts? Another expert thinks so…

Fans ‘expect more’ of public figures, one expert told us (Credit: ITV)

‘He has breached every rule and guideline’

PR expert Fiona Harrold agrees there will have been a “clear contract” regarding payment. And she said he would’ve been told the conditions that would see him “forfeit payment”.

“There would have been a clear contract regarding payment of Mickey Rourke’s fee, outlining conditions under which he would forfeit payment. Accusations of racism, sexism and homophobia would be included along with offensive behaviour towards his housemates. There is no defence on his part. He has clearly breached every rule and guideline,” she said.

“Mickey Rourke caused great offence to his housemates and to the presenters from the get-go. He cannot possibly get paid his full fee, a staggering £500,000. There would be a public outcry if he was and it would damage the CBB brand,” Fiona added.

“We expect more from public figures appearing on TV airing their attitudes and opinions.”

Mickey even sparked controversy with his entrance into the house (Credit: ITV)

ITV issues statement

Their comments came after a source claimed to The Sun that the star wouldn’t be receiving his full fee for appearing on the show.

ITV reportedly offered Mickey a fee of £500,000 to head into the house. However, a source claimed: “Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV. If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don’t get the full fee. It’s as simple as that, and they will be discussing that with him.”

ED! asked ITV if Mickey would be receiving his full fee. In a statement, they told us: “We don’t comment on fees/contracts.”

CBB 2025 continues tonight (April 14) on ITV1 at 9pm.

Read more: Angellica Bell and Patsy Palmer latest pair embroiled in house conflict

So should Mickey be paid his full fee? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.