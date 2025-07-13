Matt Baker shares ‘last show’ announcement as viewers plead ‘please make more’

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker thanked audiences for tuning in to watch his British Isles miniseries in advance of its final episode last month.

“Can’t believe it’s the last show tonight,” he wrote on social media at the end of June. He described the show as a “joy to make”, while fans celebrated its format.

Meanwhile, a recent episode Countryfile – that airs on Sunday nights – sparked ire this week, with viewers claiming the show was “celebrating factory farming”.

Matt and his wife Nicola have been spending more time apart in recent months, owing to their respective commitments. But they make it work – and besides, British Isles is now finito.

Baker’s four-part documentary series British Isles was hugely popular when it aired in June (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker inundated with support after ‘last show’

Countryfile and British Isles presenter took to social media to share the teaser trailer for the latter’s final episode, shortly before it went to air.

“Can’t believe it’s the last show tonight. Baker’s British Isles has been such a joy to make – full of heart, humour, and that unmistakable charm only the folk of the UK can provide.

“Beautiful countryside, brilliant characters and proper British traditions, hopefully every episode has made you proud to live here.

“Massive thanks to everyone involved, on and off screen you’ve all been the heartbeat of this series, thanks also to Channel 4 for helping us showcase our magical 4 nations.”

Fans couldn’t believe the final episode had come around already. One hailed it as “such an interesting series”, per Gloucestershire Live.

Another was crossing their fingers for a second series and asking Matt to “please, please make more!” while a third praised the show’s format.

“I have loved this series so much and hope there will be more of them in the future”, penned a fourth. “It has been wonderful to see all the amazing and different traditions in each country.”

The second series of Matt’s other show, Our Dream Farm, also came out this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Showcasing all the positive things was Matt’s ‘whole motivation’

Matt Baker’s British Isles is a Big Circus Media production. Announcing it, Channel 4’s commissioning editor said it would be a “surprising, quirky, celebratory and life-affirming snapshot of Britain”.

Now that it has concluded, audiences seem to agree!

“This new series encompasses everything we love as a production company, celebrating the people who make Britain great,” Matt and his production company co-owner Gareth Collett said ahead of its release.

Matt and his wife Nicola spoke to Lorraine ahead of the documentary series’ release. During their conversation, Matt said the series was an “absolute pleasure” to make.

Wanting to showcase all the positive things about the British Isles was his “whole motivation” for making the series, he added.

“These are our foundations, all the lovely, good stuff. This is what I set out to celebrate, really.”

And celebrate it, he did.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Channel 4 for comment on whether not there will be a series 2.

Matt Baker’s British Isles is available to watch on Channel 4 here.

