Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and his wife of two decades, Nicola, have addressed what it’s like to spend so much time apart as a result of their busy, and at times conflicting, schedules.

He has also sought to dispel myths that he is “Mr Wholesome”. Although he chose not to name something he had done that was naughtier than running through a wheat field…

He and Nicola tied the knot more than 20 years ago, describing the energy between them as a form of “weird magnetism,” calling her a “swot” while admitting he “cannot read”.

Matt Baker and wife Nicola on spending time ‘apart’

The Countryfile presenter and his life partner Nicola Baker appeared on Lorraine recently to discuss their respective projects.

Nicola is the author of adventure stories for children. Her first book, A Whistledown Farm Adventure: Finding Hope, came out last year. She has since published two follow-ups.

Meanwhile, Matt has been busy this year making Matt Baker’s British Isles, as well as Countryfile. Other recent projects include Our Dream Farm, BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today and Lambing Live on BBC Two.

They live together on a smallholding in the Chiltern Hills.

“You go off doing your own thing writing the books and you go off doing your own things around Britain,” Lorraine observed. “So there are times where you are apart. But, don’t you think sometimes that works?”

Indeed it does, and Matt and Nicola have learned to take time apart in their stride.

“We’re such doers in our lives,” he replied. “And we’re so supportive of what each other wants to do, we’ve just found our way through.”

Nicola added: “We make the most of the time that we have together and prioritise that and make the most of that.”

Ever since Matt has known her, Nicola has ‘written, written, written’

Matt was on Gabby Logan’s podcast The Mid-Point last year. During their conversation, he spoke at length about the differences between him and his wife.

“Well she’s written all of her life. We are in many respects chalk and cheese. I cannot read and she doesn’t stop reading, do you know what I mean? These weird magnets that attract you to each other, I guess it’s the same for you and Kenny, ’cause you’re so academic and different,” he said.

Gabby’s husband Kenny Logan is a former Scotland international rugby union player. They married in 2000 and live in Buckinghamshire.

Matt is dyslexic, so having a partner who is a creative writer marks a contrast between them.

“Ever since I’ve known Nicola, she’s written and written and written, she’s done it as a hobby.

“When she was younger, talk about a swot, quite similar to you in that respect [talking to Gabby], is that she does her homework. Her exams when she was at GCSE were given as an example of how you do an essay,” he emphasised.

And his? The less said, the better, it seems!

