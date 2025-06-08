Countryfile’s ‘Mr Wholesome’ Matt Baker on the ‘naughtiest thing he’s ever done’

Erstwhile Blue Peter presenter and current Countryfile presenter Matt Baker once declared that he isn’t as wholesome as we think he is…

He made the comments back in 2017, in a casual attempt to dispel the myth that he is “Mr Wholesome”.

He recently suffered a loss on his Dream Farm but, as ever, found a way to “salvage hope” from the wreckage…

Last year, he found himself inundated with requests from smitten fans to join Gok Wan in putting together a nude photoshoot. Which, if they ever do it, might just be the new naughtiest thing Matt Baker has ever done.

Matt Baker on ‘naughtiest thing he’s ever done’

County Durham-born TV presenter Matt Baker has a certain image.

Perhaps it’s because many people know him from his Blue Peter presenting days, when he’d announce cheekily: “Here’s one I prepared earlier,” while miraculously producing a pre-prepared papier-mâché volcano…

Or maybe it’s because he simply can’t hack London life, preferring countryside idyll to the grit and grime of the capital. Either way, he wants to dispel the myth that he’s “Mr Wholesome”.

“I’m Mr Wholesome, am I? I don’t think so. I just am what I am,” he quipped to the i paper.

So then, what is the naughtiest thing he’s ever done?

“Oh, I don’t know. It’s hard not to run through a wheat field where I’m from,” he said.

We’ve done worse, Matt, we have to admit!

Moving to London in his twenties was like ‘visiting another planet’

In his early twenties, Matt Baker moved from the Durham Dales of his youth to London to take up a presenting role at Blue Peter. But he didn’t last long in the big smoke.

“It was like visiting another planet. I lasted a matter of weeks. I’ve only ever had a few months in my life without a flock of sheep.” He chooses to live in the countryside because he likes “space”, and for nature to set his tempo.

He left Blue Peter in 2006. Three years later, he joined the team at Countryfile. Then came The One Show.

Matt launched Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker last year, and this year, he took it upon himself to explore the “extraordinary people, places and things that make up the fabric of life in the UK” in a new four-part series about the British Isles.

