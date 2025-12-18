Move over Bradley and Barney, there’s a new father/son duo in town as Martin and Roman Kemp ‘sign up for TV travel show’

2025 has been the year of the Kemps and their popularity only looks set to soar next year, with reports that Roman Kemp and his silver fox dad Martin have landed their own TV travel show.

The news comes after Roman (and sister Harleymoon) triumphed on Celebrity Race Across The World and Martin won a whole new legion of fans on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Roman and Martin Kemp to star in their own travelogue

With the working title of Kemps in Ireland, the new show will reportedly air on More 4 in 2026. It will see Roman and Martin explore the country and their family heritage.

The series is being made by Rock Oyster Media. Previous shows made by the same production company include Dermot O’Leary’s Taste of Ireland and two series of Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour.

One insider told The Sun: “We’re used to seeing Martin and Roman on TV together, whether it’s on adverts or on Celebrity Gogglebox. But this will be a real departure for the Kemps. They’ll be hitting the road together with their first full, stand-alone series for Channel 4. Particularly as these days Roman is more closely associated with The One Show on the BBC.”

It’s been a very good year

The news tops off a brilliant year for the Kemps.

Earlier this month, Roman and his sister Harleymoon won Celebrity Race Across The World. They beat Molly Rainford and Tyler West by the narrowest of margins.

Martin, meanwhile, became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s I’m A Celebrity. Roman gloated afterwards that his famous dad hadn’t quite beaten his record on the show, after he came third in 2019.

Of course, the Kemps are no strangers to working together.

They have hosted a brilliant podcast series, FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp. They also regularly appear on Celebrity Gogglebox. And they fronted the ITV series Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best. They have also taken part in an episode of ITV’s DNA Journey.

Is there nothing this father-and-son duo can’t do? Bradley and Barney Walsh should watch their backs!

