Mystery solved as I’m A Celebrity’s second ‘secret vegetarian’ revealed?

There’s a secret vegetarian in the I’m A Celebrity camp — and viewers can’t work out who it is.

Last night (December 4), fan favourite Angry Ginge was branded a rather rude word after messing up while cooking.

While the YouTuber was on kitchen duty, he accidentally placed chicken on top of avocado, cross-contaminating the two.

Spotting this, a concerned Shona McGarty then informed Ginge: “We’ve got two veggies.” “I’ve [bleep]ed that up, haven’t I?” he replied.

Ginge then fessed up to the rest of the camp, saying: “There’s been a slight [bleep]-up in the kitchen. I’d like to apologise in advance to the vegetarians.”

In reference to Lisa, a confirmed vegetarian, best friend Aitch replied: “Fancy putting chicken on a vegetarian’s plate as a chef. You might as well have slapped her with a piece of steak!”

Later on, the rapper added to the Bush Telegraph: “What a [bleep]. His first day in the kitchen, and if it was a real kitchen the restaurant would have been instantly shut down. Ladies and gentlemen, Angry Ginge.”

However, viewers were less concerned with Ginge’s mistake. Instead, they picked up on the fact he said “vegetarians” plural, implying that there is a secret vegetarian in the camp alongside Lisa.

So who is it? Let’s take a look at the suspects…

Lisa is an established vegetarian (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity ‘vegetarian’ mystery grows

“Who’s the other vegetarian in #ImACelebrity besides Lisa Riley?” one viewer asked. “There seemed to be a lot of press about her (and only her) not being able to do the eating trials but Ginge just said ‘vegetarians’ (i.e. plural).”

A third asked presenters Ant and Dec directly by tagging them in the post: “Who apart from Lisa is a vegetarian?” they asked.

While a fourth wrote: “Have I just not watched this entire series? When were two of them vegetarians?”

“I’m confused! I couldn’t work out who else wasn’t eating the meat either,” said another.

Tom regularly cooks vegan and vegetarian food (Credit: ITV)

Who is the secret vegetarian in I’m A Celeb?

While there is no clear answer to this, one contender is Tom Read Wilson.

This is because, in 2o21, he appeared as a contestant on BBC One’s Celebrity Best Home Cook. His official profile for the show says that he “cooks vegetarian and vegan food in the week”.

However, one viewer pointed out: “Can’t be Tom, he was eating the ribs last week and has said several times he wanted rump.”

Our money’s on Martin being the camp’s secret veggie! (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others have clocked that Martin Kemp may be camp’s secret vegetarian – and the dinner cock-up came before he was eliminated from camp.

“Lisa and Martin. When they did the drinking challenge it was all vegetarian options,” one said. “Martin is the other vegetarian, isn’t he?” another posted, appearing less certain.

Before heading into camp, Martin revealed that he and wife Shirlie are “practically vegan” at home. And, in the past, during an ad for HelloFresh, he’s admitted to being a “flexitarian”. So we think we have a winner, folks!

Read More: Concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson following sad ‘loss’: ‘He might struggle now’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!