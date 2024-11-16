Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis sent fans wild yesterday (Friday, November 15) when he announced a major new TV role.

The star, who is best known for appearing on the likes of This Morning and Good Morning Britain, will appear in a very different TV show this festive season.

Another series comes to an end. But pull yourselves together! The #Taskmaster has a festive treat in store. pic.twitter.com/yUJPSu1VKg — Taskmaster (@taskmaster) November 14, 2024

Martin Lewis set to appear on Taskmaster

Yesterday afternoon saw Martin announce some exciting news.

The 52-year-old revealed that on New Year’s Day, he will be appearing on a special edition of Taskmaster.

The hit Channel 4 show has been running for nine years now and is hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Martin wrote: “And yes, it’s true, they’ve just put the promo out, I’m going on the New Years (non-comedians) @taskmaster special.

“Done the tasks, not done the studio day. Bricking it, but it should be fun!!!”

He will be joining former England goalkeeper David James, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, the Royale Family actress Sue Johnston, and Academic Professor Hannah Fry.

Martin announced some exciting news (Credit: ITV)

Fans excited over Martin Lewis Taskmaster involvement

It’s safe to say that Martin’s fans were excited over the news.

“Brilliant. I’m really going to enjoy watching this,” one tweeted.

“Brilliant Martin, can’t wait for that episode,” another said.

“Between you and Hannah Fry it is going to be brilliant!” a third gushed.

“How exciting. I love Taskmaster, it shows celebrities in a different light, in a good way,” another wrote.

“Enjoy it. Can’t wait to see the show,” a fifth said.

Martin was speaking too fast for some (Credit: ITV)

Martin sparks complains

Last month, The Martin Lewis Money Show returned.

During the episode, Martin focused on the latest energy news following the cut in winter fuel payments for pensioners and the October’s Energy Price Cap rise.

However, viewers all had the same complaint – that the show was too short and Martin didn’t have enough time to get all his information out!

“Martin’s show needs to be longer. There’s so much information, he has to go so fast it’s hard to keep up,” one viewer wrote.

“Hi Martin, my wife and I love your finance advice but you really talk too fast for us to keep up. Do you need to pack so much in the show? We would much rather have less in the show so you don’t have to talk so fast,” another said.

“Martin speaks so fast that I have to rewind each section to watch again,” a third moaned.

Catch Martin on Taskmaster on New Year’s Day on Channel 4.

