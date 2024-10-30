Martin Lewis returned to our screens last night for a new episode of his hit ITV money show.

The Martin Lewis Money Show returned on Tuesday night (October 290 as Martin focused on the latest energy news following the cut in winter fuel payments for pensioners and the October’s Energy Price Cap rise.

But some viewers had the same complaint to make over the episode – it needs to be longer so Martin has more time to give information.

Martin was back on screens last night for a new series of his money show (Credit: ITV)

The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV

One person said on X: “Martin’s show needs to be longer. There’s so much information, he has to go so fast it’s hard to keep up.”

Another wrote: “Hi Martin, my wife and I love your finance advice but you really talk too fast for us to keep up. Do you need to pack so much in the show?

Martin’s show needs to be longer. There’s so much information, he has to go so fast it’s hard to keep up.

“We would much rather have less in the show so you don’t have to talk so fast.”

Someone else added: “Slow down Martin.”

Viewers begged Martin to “slow down” (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Martin speaks so fast that I have to rewind each section to watch again.”

Despite the complaints, there was plenty of praise for Martin and his work once again. He even revealed that more than two million people tuned in.

He wrote on X on Wednesday: “Thanks to all 2.1m people who watched @itvMLshow last night – well over double what the show in the same slot the previous week got.

“We really appreciate your loyalty, especially as a series restart always is hard to get momentum.”

The show returns next week (Credit: ITV)

The Good Morning Britain star added: “We didn’t win the slot (GBBO is a rating juggernaut) but we’re chuffed. Bravo to the team for such a brilliant job.”

Read more: Martin Lewis declares he’s a ‘proud husband’ as wife Lara Lewington shares ‘personal news’

He also confirmed the show will return next Thursday (November 7), writing: “Just leaving the studio. Hope you enjoyed @itvMLshow, and/or found it useful. We certainly got through a lot.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live is available to watch on ITVX.

Did you watch the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.