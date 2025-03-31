Following her Masked Singer stint, US singer Macy Gray has reportedly pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother ahead of its launch next week.

The upcoming series will kick off next Monday (April 7), with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning as hosts.

Many names are rumoured to be taking part, including singer Chesney Hawkes and former MP Sir Michael Fabricant. In the latest update, Macy was allegedly eyeing up the ITV reality show.

Macy appeared on The Masked Singer as Toad In The Hole (Credit: ITV)

Macy Gray ‘pulls out’ of CBB following Masked Singer strop

Many ITV fans will remember Macy’s appearance on The Masked Singer in January. The I Try hitmaker participated on the show as Toad In The Hole but was eliminated during the third episode.

Unhappy with the result, Macy stormed off the set and appeared visibly upset when she took off her mask.

At the time, viewers slammed the soulful singer, calling her an “embarrassment” and a “diva”.

Now, in her next career move, The Sun has claimed that the Grammy winner was set to redeem herself by entering the Celebrity Big Brother house. However, that reportedly isn’t the case any more…

“Macy’s fury at being voted out as Toad In The Hole earlier this year was such a talking point and bosses thought she would also make a great housemate,” an inside source revealed.

“She’d seemed keen to rewrite her narrative after The Masked Singer drama but in the end decided not to go ahead.”

ED! contacted Macy’s reps and ITV for comment, to which ITV responded: “Any names suggested for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

Macy reportedly pulled out of CBB (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Palmer for CBB?

With the CBB 2025 launch date just one week away, more rumoured housemates continue to rise to the surface.

According to the Daily Mail, Patsy Palmer, who famously plays Bianca Jackson in EastEnders, has signed herself up.

Alison Hammond, on the other hand, previously admitted she was asked to join this year’s lineup. However, she declined the offer.

Rumoured Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup While no names have been 100% confirmed by ITV, the rumoured lineup for Celebrity Big Brother has continued to circle the web. Last year, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Ekin Su all took part. During the finale, David Potts was crowned the winner. Alison Hammond has already confirmed she will not be entering the house next week. However, there are a handful of celebs who haven’t denied the rumours… Chesney Hawkes for Celebrity Big Brother 2025? According to The Sun, 90s one-hit-wonder Chesney Hawkes is planning a musical comeback. The newspaper claimed the singer wants to use the show to rebuild his profile. “Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name,” an insider told the newspaper. They continued: “He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.” Sir Michael Fabricant ‘signs up’ for ‘six figures’ Former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant is reportedly also entering the house as part of a six-figure deal. “He doesn’t hold back, he’s going to be compulsive viewing, we can’t wait,” a source told the Daily Mail. “We wanted a top politician but one with enormous personality which would entertain the viewers. He recently lost his seat so was available, already the execs are excited that he will be a star of the series.” Corrie and EastEnders stars It has been reported that actor Jack P Shepherd will be following in fellow Corrie star Colson Smith’s footsteps and entering the house. “The two lads are great mates, and Colson no doubt told Jack he’d have the time of his life on the show,” a TV insider told The Sun. “Jack will be making the most of a gap in appearing on Corrie. It comes as he’s about to be at the centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap.” From one soap star to another, Patsy Palmer is also rumoured to have signed up.

