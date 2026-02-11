Love Is Blind: Victor opens up about his painful childhood memories as he bonds with Christine

Love Is Blind‘s Victor St. John has opened up about the terrifying moment he witnessed his stepdad attack his mum, in a raw chat on Netflix’s hit show.

Victor, 34, found himself bonding with fellow contestant Christine Hamilton over their difficult childhoods in the very first episode of the new series.

Christine, 31, also had a tough upbringing and didn’t shy away from swapping heartbreaking stories with the professor.

Victor St. John revisits his childhood trauma

Victor was unusually candid with Christine in episode one of Love Is Blind series 10, which has just landed on Netflix.

Their conversation began lightheartedly, laughing over tales of being caught with cannabis as teenagers. But things quickly turned serious.

Victor recounted the shocking moment he saw his stepdad physically attack his mum at home.

Sitting behind the pod screen, he explained: “He always had an alcohol problem.

“I didn’t think too much of it. Then I remember one night, I heard fighting or something coming from another room.

“My mom cricked open the door and I remember seeing a hand grab her hair. And then the door closed.

“It was one of the scariest things I’ve seen in my life. I was young, I didn’t know what to do.”

He admits he felt “weak” at the time, being “the only boy in the house.”

Christine looks visibly moved as Victor describes waking his sister, who confronted their stepdad.

Thankfully, the man left and never returned.

Victor says his mum has now “healed,” but admits the experience caused him to drift a little in his teens.

Christine Hamilton shares her own painful past

Christine also opened up about a traumatic memory from her childhood while chatting to Victor in the pod.

She described a distressing event at age 10 when she was told to hide her dad’s drugs from the police.

Christine, a speech-language pathologist, told Victor: “My dad was not the best dad when I was little.

“One of my prevalent memories, when I was 10 or so… We were driving home from somewhere and I remember him swerving.

“He was falling asleep or something. Someone called it in to the police. When we got pulled over, my dad gave me a pill bottle to hide.”

She reflected that her father’s choices meant he missed out on her and her sister’s childhoods.

Victor asked if she has forgiven him. Christine admitted: “I don’t know. Which probably means I haven’t.”

Victor and Christine are already engaged

It seems Victor and Christine have hit it off, becoming the first couple of Love Is Blind 2026 to get engaged.

Just one episode in, Victor popped the question through the pod screen. They exchanged “I love yous” before he asked Christine to marry him.

Christine read a prayer aloud, and Victor got down on one knee. He said: “I can’t see you but I see you. Christine Louise Hamilton, will you marry me?”

With a beaming smile, she replied: “Of course I will!”

The couple agreed this is “just the beginning” before returning to the Men’s and Ladies Quarters to share the exciting news with their fellow contestants.

Their engagement means Victor and Christine will now meet face-to-face for the very first time. Eek!

