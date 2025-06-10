Loose Women viewers furious over boil in the bag funeral debate: ‘What a disgusting lunchtime topic’

Fans of Loose Women were completely turned off after the ITV daytime show discussed boil in the bag funerals.

For Tuesday (June 10) afternoon’s show, the talk show welcomed Ruth Langsford, Mariella Frostrup, Kelle Bryan and Janet Street Porter to the panel.

While the programme is known for talking about a variety of hot topics, viewers were not pleased when things took an unexpected turn…

Janet appeared on the show alongside Ruth, Kelle, and Mariella (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women discuss ‘boil in the bag’ funerals

Over the past couple of days, news surrounding boil in the bag funerals has been making headlines after they are set to become available in the UK.

If this goes ahead, it means that people will be able to choose if they want to be boiled and flushed down the drain instead of cremated or buried when they die.

“Saying goodbye to your loved ones usually involves a burial or a cremation, but a new method – boil in the bag funerals – could soon be made available across the UK,” Ruth explained to viewers.

“It’s actually called water cremation. It involves decomposing the body in water and alkaline chemicals, and that leaves behind only liquid and bones. The liquid can go down the drain, and into the sewage system as wastewater, while the bones are left and ground to ash.”

She continued: “Some people say that it’s more eco-friendly, while others say it sounds horribly undignified.”

Mariella was against the idea, stating that the rivers and seas are already polluted enough. “I don’t really know if I want to add my body or anybody else’s to it,” she shared.

On the other hand, Janet was “100% in favour”.

‘Q uickly changes channel’

Discussing the topic at lunchtime, viewers were grossed out and took to X, formerly Twitter, to immediately complain.

“@loosewomen Just saying, as you are a lunchtime programme, should you be discussing boil in the bag funerals? It certainly put me off my lunch! Being flushed down the loo don’t really appeal to me. #LooseWomen #boilinthebagfuneral,” one user wrote.

“Just turned the TV on during my lunch break at work …bloody hell …what a disgusting lunchtime topic!! **quickly changes channel** #loosewomen,” another shared.

“I couldn’t give a [bleep] what happens to me once I’m dead. I’m not going to know,” a third expressed.

Viewers fumed over the funeral segment (Credit: ITV)

‘There’s life in these old girls yet’

As the show continues to make front page news, Denise Welch cleared up rumours that the cast don’t get along on the Loose Women podcast last month.

“If we didn’t have discussions and debate, it would be a very boring show. Some people are closer than others. We all have geographic boundaries as well; we don’t all just live in London all of the time. I’m very proud to be a part of it!” she said.

She also praised ITV and Loose Women’s ability to represent women of all ages.

“What other show not only employs older women [but] reveres and celebrates the voices of older women? There’s life in these old girls yet,” Denise Welch added.

