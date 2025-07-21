Loose Women chaos as Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter clash over Coldplay cheating scandal

On today’s (July 21) episode of Loose Women, panelists Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards clashed live on air.

For Monday’s line-up, viewers were welcomed by Charlene White, Katie Piper, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards. On the show, they discussed a range of topics, including the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, which has been making headlines globally.

Loose Women panelists Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards clash

For those who need a recap, the married CEO of American tech firm Astronomer, Andy Byron, was captured with his arm around a woman’s waist on one of the big screens at Coldplay’s gig in Boston last Tuesday (July 15).

The woman was not his wife, but in fact his co-worker Kristin Cabot. As seen on film, Andy quickly let go of Kristin and crouched down, while she covered her face with her hands.

As the story continues to make front-page news, Andy has resigned from his role following backlash.

Why should having an affair mean you can’t run a very complicated AI company?

In the wake of the news, Charlene asked her fellow Loose Women panelists if he made the right decision.

Brenda strongly believed it was, stating that Andy “brought it on himself”. Janet quickly butted in and expressed her disagreement: “I’m sorry! He’s the boss of an AI company. Why should having an affair mean you can’t run a very complicated AI company?”

As they continued to talk over each other, Brenda explained that she met her ex-husband at work, stating she wasn’t “disputing” that relationships can form through work. However, she firmly believed Andy shouldn’t have been at the concert with the other woman, and that he “knew” it was wrong.

Charlene interjected: “Allegedly!” Brenda then raised her voice, shouting: “Unless they’re coming back saying that’s AI!”

“Be out and proud if you’re gonna do it!” she continued.

Katie, on the other hand, defended the pair, saying the public are making “assumptions”, expressing that we know what has been happening behind closed doors. She also sympathised with the children who have been targeted online with memes.

“He should have thought about that!” Brenda insisted.

Viewers react

Following the debate, viewers were left divided.

“Brenda needs anger management therapy,” one user wrote on X.

“Pipe the [bleep] down Edwards, she’s really annoying,” another person shared.

“Would someone please tell Brenda to stop shouting? She seems aggrieved about every single thing, a third remarked.

“”He was dancing with her’ Brenda, SHE was also dancing with HIM,” a fourth said.

‘Totally agree with Brenda’

Many, on the other hand, completely agreed with Brenda’s point of view.

“Brenda is the only one who has a normal opinion on this,” one said.

“Totally agree with Brenda,” another shared.

“We are all Brenda. The other women are too scared to be honest – allegedly,” another remarked.

