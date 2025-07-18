Astronomer slams CEO Andy Byron’s fake statement as he faces Coldplay kiss cam affair allegations

The married CEO of American tech firm Astronomer is in hot water after a kiss cam clip from a Coldplay concert went viral overnight.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in what looked to be a very friendly embrace with a colleague in a box at the Chris Martin gig. Following the scandal, fans and internet sleuths have been diving into the lives of everyone involved.

But what actually went on, and what have the parties involved said since? Here’s everything we know so far…

Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘outed’ the ‘affair’ (Credit: Splash News)

Who was Andy Byron with at the Coldplay concert?

During the band’s show at Boston’s Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night (July 15), part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the camera projected a man, Andy Byron, with his arm around a woman’s waist on one of the big screens showing the gig.

After trying to hide from the camera, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped: “Oh look at these two! Oh what? Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Footage that’s gone viral on social media and video-sharing platforms shows 50-year-old Andy Byron, CEO of private data infrastructure and operations company Astronomer, with his arm around the waist of his co-worker Kristin Cabot. He quickly let go of Kristin and crouched down, while she covered her face with her hands.

Per the Daily Mail, Andy appeared to remark: “[Bleep]ing hell, it’s me.” Chief people officer Kristin the seemed to say: “This is awkward.”

The original TikTok, posted by another concertgoer, has amassed almost 50 million views and five million likes.

Does Kristin Cabot have a husband?

It’s reported that Kristin divorced a Kenneth Thornby in 2022. The New York Post reported that they have at least one child together – and it’s unclear as to whether she ever remarried. However, she kept Thornby as a second surname on social media.

As well as her Astronomer work, she is an advisory board member for a rum company run by a man with the name Andy Cabot, per Men’s Journal. Property records state that the two own a property together, too.

Who is Andy Byron’s wife?

Andy is married to and has children with Megan Kerrigan Byron. After Megan faced a deluge of people commenting on her recent Facebook posts to tell her about the concert incident, she reportedly dropped Byron from her name.

Andy, who became CEO of Astronomer in 2023, wrote about Kristin in November 2024 (via Page Six): “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.

“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies. And, her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

He has since deactivated or deleted his LinkedIn account.

A former colleague told the New York Post that former employees were laughing about the incident in group chats and “enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed”. The source went on to describe him as a “toxic” boss.

What’s everyone said about the incident?

After first making a joke, Coldplay’s Chris did also express remorse for his quip during the same gig.

“Oh [bleep], I hope we didn’t do something bad,” he said. He later joked, after the camera landed on another man and woman: “Are you a legitimate couple?”

Andy’s ‘apology’

On X (Twitter), it was reported that Andy had shared a statement in his capacity as CEO, in which ‘he’ apologised.

However, other X users pointed out that the account sharing the statement purported to be that of a CBS News journalist, but had 50 followers, a crude name and an AI-generated profile photo. It also signed off with lyrics to the Coldplay hit Fit You.

Astronomer told TMZ that the statement is “not a real statement”.

ED! has approached Astronomer for further comment.

