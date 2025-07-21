Woman behind Coldplay kiss cam footage receives backlash after ’15 minutes of fame’ on This Morning

The woman who filmed the Coldplay kiss cam video appeared on This Morning today (July 21) to intense backlash.

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed Grace Springer to the show via videolink from the States.

However, as Grace gave her side of the story, viewers flooded the This Morning hashtag with complaints, claiming that Grace is now relishing her 15 minutes of fame…

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond spoke about the Coldplay kiss cam footage on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Coldplay kiss cam latest – Grace Springer speaks out

Speaking live from the USA, Grace told the hosts she had her phone out because she was “hoping to see herself on the big screen”. “I love to capture moments,” she told the hosts. However, the moment she filmed quickly went viral…

“In the moment when I filmed it, I didn’t think much of it but of course everyone was kind of chattering. There were more than 50,000 people at the concert so it was a hot topic. But it wasn’t until after the concert where I was debriefing the moment with my friends and I said: ‘Let’s review the footage, let’s see if it really looks that bad,’ and I think it does.”

If it wasn’t me that uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have shared it.

On how she now feels about posting the video online and the reaction since, Grace said: “I definitely feel for Andy [Bryon]’s wife, Megan, and his family and everyone that’s been hurt in the process. But as I said, there was over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one who caught it on camera so if it wasn’t me that uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have.”

‘If I’d known, maybe I would have thought twice’

Discussing the video going viral, she shared: “I never would have imagined this would have happened. If I had known, maybe I would have thought twice.” The video has been watched over 120 million times. However, despite that, Grace also shared that the video isn’t monetised on TikTok, so she hasn’t made any money from the views.

“I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views,” she said. Grace confirmed the reason she hasn’t made a penny is that she is not a part of the TikTok Creator Fund, which allows users to monetise content posted on the app based on how many views and likes each upload receives.

Grace also shared what it was like seeing the moment unfold whilst at the concert and explained: “It definitely caught everyone’s attention, especially because Chris [Martin] made the announcement kind of questioning their reaction. But after that, I’m not sure if you’re too familiar with Coldplay, but their concerts are magical. So, at least for me, I moved on pretty quickly and enjoyed the rest of the night.”

Grace Springer said she hasn’t made any money from the footage (Credit: ITV)

Backlash from This Morning viewers

Along with the hosts giggling along to the segment, complaints also poured in about Lauren appearing on the show.

One viewer claimed: “Grace is super duper happy to have her 15 minutes of fame.” Another said: “Fame hungry nasty woman sharing that video.” A third commented: “This woman is a real [bleep]. Hope karma kicks her in the ass.”

Another repeated Grace’s words and said: “‘I feel for the wife, the other husband and particularly the kids that will be affected…’ But I guess Grace has got her 15mins of fame so that’s okay then?”

“There are innocent people that have been dragged into this and humiliated and yet this lot are laughing about the fallout!” said another viewer.

“Yes, he cheated, it’s wrong, but now he’s lost his job, his family and he’s being humiliated worldwide,” said another. “We’re all laughing, but the fallout from this could turn out far darker.”

Grace said she was hoping to see herself on screen at the Coldplay concert (Credit: ITV)

What happened at the Coldplay concert

At the Coldplay concert last week, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera in what appeared to be a pretty awkward clinch with his HR boss Kristin Cabot.

After seeing themselves cuddling on camera, they both broke apart immediately, appearing to swear, before trying to to duck out of the camera’s view.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin commented on the encounter, and Astronomer put Byron on leave. His wife then removed his surname from her social media accounts, before deleting her accounts entirely.

Byron then quit his role as CEO of the company. Cabot is yet to comment.

