Liam Payne’s ‘heartbroken’ family share emotional statement as Netflix drops trailer for Building The Band

The sister of late singer Liam Payne, Ruth Gibbins, has shared an emotional statement after Netflix dropped a trailer for its upcoming series, Building The Band.

The One Direction star, who died in Argentina last October, filmed for the 10-part series before his tragic death.

The talent show will be hosted by Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean, where Liam will serve as a guest judge alongside Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland. Nicole Scherzinger is also on the show as a mentor and judge.

Liam filmed for Building The Band months before his death (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix drops new Building The Band trailer featuring Liam Payne

Earlier this month, Netflix teased the series with its first trailer. Liam, nor any of the other judges, mentors or hosts, appeared in the first clip.

However, in a new trailer shared yesterday (June 24), Liam can be seen featuring throughout. The show is set to debut on Netflix next month on July 9.

On the promotional poster, the Night Changes hitmaker can be seen flashing a radiant smile.

In a statement, Netflix revealed that Liam’s family “reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion”. However, that hasn’t stopped his family from feeling emotional as his older sister Ruth has broken her silence since the new trailer dropped.

Liam’s sister broke her silence (Credit: Netflix)

‘Miss you more every day’

While sharing the trailer to her Instagram story 12 hours ago (June 24), Ruth penned a heartwarming tribute.

She wrote: “I didn’t know whether to share this but it felt weird when I’ve raved about Liam’s work and achievements for the last 15 years. I’m heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show. He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!”

Ruth continued: “You’re a star Liam, you always were and always will be. There are a range of emotions left watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always. Miss you more every day.”

The first four episodes of Building The Band drop on Netflix on July 9. Three episodes then drop on July 16, with the final three dropping on July 23.

