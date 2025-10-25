Heartbroken Kelvin Fletcher on ‘traumatic’ farming experience with wife Liz

Kelvin Fletcher previously opened up about a “traumatic experience” he and his wife Liz went through on their farm.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, share four children, son Milo, six, Marnie, nine, and twins Maximum and Mateusz, three.

And for the past few years, the adorable family have been entertaining ITV viewers on their hit show Fletchers’ Family Farm.

However, earlier this year, Kelvin and Liz were hit with heartbreak following a sad loss on their farm.

Kelvin and Liz run their very own working farm (Credit: ITV)

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz on ‘traumatic experience’

During an appearance on Lorraine in April, Kelvin – on screen with his Big Farming Adventure this weekend – and Liz gave viewers a look around their farm. The pair revealed that they have to start lambing season unexpectedly and a “little early”.

Liz explained: “We don’t officially start lambing until next week, but we’ve had four little new arrivals that have come early and they’re very welcome.”

The camera then panned to show the adorable lambs with their mother in the pen before Kelvin made a heartbreaking admission.

The pair revealed a sad loss on their farm (Credit: ITV)

‘We sadly lost the first one’

He shared: “Sadly the mum there, she did have a prolapse and she was actually in labour with triplets and we sadly lost the first one. But we’ve managed to obviously save these two.

“They were looking very small when they were first born, they’re probably about four or five days old now and we’ve also been bottle feeding them to help mum out and to make sure she’s okay after a kind of traumatic experience.”

Kelvin and Liz’s fire

In other Kelvin and Liz news, this month, it was revealed that a fire had “roared” through Kelvin and his Liz’s house. The incident happened while they were away on a family holiday. And a few days in they “got a call” from their neighbours.

Kelvin explained: “It was the stuff of nightmares. Our neighbour called us. She was in a panic and the fire was roaring. The fire brigade were called.

“It was surreal. We were in another country, there was nothing we could do.”

Watch Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure on Saturday (October 25) at 11:40am on ITV1

Read more: Emotional Kelvin Fletcher on fears for daughter Marnie: ‘It just broke my heart’