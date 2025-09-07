Inside Kelvin Fletcher’s marriage to Liz Marsland – split; shock ‘jealousy’; ‘testing time’

Kelvin Fletcher is happily married to wife Liz Marsland – but their love story hasn’t always been a walk in the park…

The couple – who now star in their own show, Fletchers’ Family Farm – first met when they were just kids aged eight years old. Years later though, in 2009, they got together before eventually marrying in 2016 in London.

And during their 16-year-romance, Kelvin Fletcher – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (September 7) – and Liz have had plenty of ups and downs. Here, ED! is taking a look inside their romance.

Kelvin Fletcher ‘knew’ wife Liz was ‘the one’

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin and Liz tied the knot in 2016 at a lush ceremony at London’s One Mayfair. At the time, Kelvin told HELLO! Magazine: “I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was ‘the one’.”

The couple now have four children – Marnie, Milo, and twin boys Maximus and Mateusz.

However, years before they married, Kelvin and Liz initially called it quits in 2010 and split up. Liz is said to have ended things because of her ‘jealousy’ over the attention Kelvin was getting from his fans.

Why did Kelvin and Liz split?

A source told The Sun at the time: “Liz has always been jealous of the attention Kelvin receives.

“He is always getting stopped by girls wanting his autograph when he’s on nights out. Kelvin assures her nothing goes on, but over the years, it has worn her down and she decided that she just couldn’t continue seeing him.”

However, the pair got back together Kelvin shared how they were dealing with Liz’s jealousy when he was on Emmerdale.

“I do ring her up and say, ‘I’m kissing so-and-so today’ and make a joke about it. That’s how we deal with it. But Liz won’t watch the show because she gets too jealous. To me, though, it’s just work,” he said.

Kelvin on ‘testing times’

Meanwhile, in 2023, Kelvin opened up about his marriage to Liz and shared the secret behind their long-lasting romance.

Speaking on Amelia Singer’s new podcast Ameliarate Through Wine, Kelvin shared some advice for a long-lasting marriage: ”

“Work hard, like anything in life. You’ve got to put the hard work in. You take your vows. You got to take those seriously for better or for worse. And in sickness and in health. And that is it,” Kelvin said.

He added: “You know, there’s times through life, the colour of life, the variety of life you’ll get all of that.

“In the testing times you’ve got to have faith in what you are doing, and why you decided to take those vows, and see it through, as simple as that.”

In the same interview, Liz believed the secret to a happy relationship is laughing and working “your dreams out together”. She added: “Don’t hold each other back. Just pursue what you need to do but do it as a team.”

