Emotional Kelvin Fletcher on fears for daughter Marnie: ‘It just broke my heart’

ITV’s Fletchers’ Family Farm follows Emmerdale actor Kelvin, his wife Liz and their four children as they navigate owning their own farm, and in a recent episode, Kelvin got rather emotional.

It’s a tried and tested format. Jeremy Clarkson hosts Clarkson’s Farm, while the Owen family’s journey is documented in Our Yorkshire Farm.

Among the trials the Fletchers have faced since they started farming are busy lambing seasons, pig breeding, and – most recently – presenting at a local cattle show.

Both Fletcher parents were moved by Marnie’s display of courage during the cattle show (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Kelvin Fletcher’s heart ‘broke’ over daughter Marnie’s nerves

In a recent episode of Fletchers’ Family Farm, Kelvin and his wife Liz Fletcher took two of their brood, Marnie and Milo, along to a local cattle show.

Marnie and Milo were eager to be part of the process, but nerves got the best of Marnie – at least, for a minute.

Kelvin confided, after all was said and done, that Marnie had told him she was “scared” about leading their calf, Cherry, into the judging arena, in front of all the onlookers.

It moved Kelvin to tears, and “broke his heart”, he said.

“I was really nervous when I first went out and I was more nervous for Marnie and Marine said to me that she was ‘scared’ and it just broke my heart,” Kelvin said,

Fearing she’d pull out of showing the calf, he quickly gave her the gusto she needed to pull herself together.

“Come on, push through it,” he told her, he said later. “Embrace the fear. And she did.”

Cherry went on to win first place, leading Kelvin to divulge afterwards that he was unable to explain the emotions he was feeling.

Kelvin’s wife Liz had ‘tears in her eyes’, filled with a combination of nerves and pride (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Liz Fletcher also had tears in her eyes from nerves and pride

Kelvin wasn’t the only member of the family in need of a tissue that day.

“I’ve already got tears in my eyes,” Liz told the cameras after the show had finished, “which I knew would happen. I just can’t,” she continued, “because he makes me so emotional.

“He has so much to do and it’s scary. It’s nerve-wracking. And to just stand there and there are all these other people that have been doing it for years…

“I’m just so proud,” she said. “So proud of Kelvin and so proud of Marnie.”

Fletchers’ Family Farm airs Sundays on ITV1.

