Kelvin Fletcher admits ‘it was the stuff of nightmares’ as devastating fire ‘roars’ through family farm

Kelvin Fletcher has revealed a “nightmare” fire roared through their family farm, while they were away.

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin and his wife, Liz, have been keeping ITV viewers entertained for the last few years. And now their hit show Fletchers’ Family Farm is gearing up for its third series.

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for the family as a horrifying blaze took place on their estate.

Kelvin and Liz were on a family holiday when the fire happened (Credit: ITV)

Kelvin Fletcher reveals farm fire

On a brand-new trailer for the show, Kelvin and his wife looked ecstatic to be fully in their farming lifestyle. But that all changed while the family were on a rare trip away from the farm.

Speaking to OK! Liz recalled: “We took the whole family away and a few days in, we got a call saying the house was on fire. Our first reaction was ‘Thank God we weren’t there!'”

Heartbreakingly, the fire had ripped through the roof of their home, which they had been renovating for years. And the smoke damage was so severe the property wasn’t safe for the family to live in.

Kelvin explained: “It was the stuff of nightmares. Our neighbour called us. She was in a panic and the fire was roaring. The fire brigade were called. It was surreal. We were in another country, there was nothing we could do.”

As for how they recovered, Kelvin admitted: “We just have to clean up and tidy up.” While Liz tried to joke about the situation, adding: “One thing I love is a rebound. My ironing board is gone. Luckily I never did any ironing.”

The new season of their show starts soon (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

New season of Fletchers’ Family Farm coming to ITV

The new season of Fletchers’ Family Farm is out next week. And fans are getting more glimpses of what is to come. Kelvin admitted the family are “well and truly” in their groove now that it is their fourth year lambing.

But this is the first time the family have introduced a breeding bull to their farm after their prize cow, Cherry, was crowned Supreme Champion at the Royal Cheshire Show. The bull’s arrival also has a deeper meaning as Kelvin named him Crowther, a tribute to his late best friend, Steven Crowther.

The farmer explained that “every time” he looks at the bull he thinks of Steven. And that his “best memories” were with him. Kelvin went on to explain that Steven’s parents “were delighted” about the tribute to their son.

Fletcher’s Family Farm series three premieres on ITV at 11.30am on Sunday October 19.

Read more: Emotional Kelvin Fletcher on fears for daughter Marnie: ‘It just broke my heart’

What do you think about Kelvin Fletcher revealing his family farm went on fire? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!