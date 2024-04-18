Kate Garraway shares her ‘utter frustration’ as family are ‘threatened by bailiffs’ following Derek’s death

An emotional Kate Garraway has shared her “utter frustration” as to how her family are being treated following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Derek passed away earlier this year at the age of 56 following his years-long battle with complications relating to Covid-19. The late dad-of-two shared daughter Darcey and son Billy with GMB host Kate.

Reports in the days following the January announcement of Derek’s death claimed Kate may be forced to sell her family home because caring for Derek “wiped Kate out financially”.

And recently, Kate opened up on social media about how she had received “unsettling demands” – and wasn’t able to speak to anyone to resolve them.

Kate Garraway: 'Very frustrating'

Kate Garraway shares worrying update after losing Derek

Posting on X, Kate tweeted her exasperation this week at the level of admin she has to plough through after losing Derek.

Kate explained how she had been on hold to her local council in London for almost 50 minutes trying to get through.

She said she was trying to contact the correct department in order to discuss an issue which Derek can “obviously not respond to”.

Kate shared her struggles on Tuesday (April 16) evening: “Please help. Have been trying for ten days solid to speak to someone about my husband passing away following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can’t respond to. I just cannot get through.

“Again today nearly 50 mins wait and before I could [speak to anyone and] the man put me straight back to the beginning. Another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm. Is there a bereavement service or SOMETHING?”

The announcement Derek Draper had passed away was made earlier this year

Kate Garraway apology

Then, during Wednesday’s (April 17) Good Morning Britain on ITV, Kate reportedly apologised for her social media approach.

She said during the show: “Sorry about putting that on Twitter! It was borne out of frustration, I don’t like putting things onto Twitter!”

Kate went on to reflect: “This is not an attack on Haringey Council.”

She also noted how there is a perception that employees who monitor social media may number more than the people who have to answer phones.

‘I’m sure I’m not alone’

Kate added how dealing with bureaucracy can prove especially antagonising when dealing with grief.

“The inability to convey to people that this is to do with many things but this is particularly to do with posts, bills, demands, threatens of bailiffs still going to Derek, even though I’ve been paying those things but I have a different name on some accounts and not being able to get through to anyone to say: ‘This person has passed away,'” she continued.

It is very frustrating because you want to be able to sort things out as quickly as possible.

Kate said: “I’m sure I’m not alone in that. I will say it’s a common experience and very frustrating because you want to be able to sort things out as quickly as possible. Lots of companies and areas do have specific bereavement people who take that on for you and help you to navigate through, but it’s just that others don’t and you’re having the same conversation again and again.”

