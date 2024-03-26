Inside Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper’s final year before his death – nasty infection; in and out of hospital; public appearance with royalty

Kate Garraway lost her husband Derek Draper in January and a new documentary – Derek’s Story – airs tonight.

The Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story documentary on ITV follows two previous programmes that have been presented in recent years by the GMB host – 2021’s Finding Derek and 2022’s Caring for Derek.

Sadly, following the announcement earlier this year confirming Derek Draper‘s death, Derek’s Story covers the final months of Kate Garraway‘s late husband’s life.

Derek was hospitalised due to Covid-19 during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. He was placed in a medically-induced coma at one point, spent months in hospital, and is believed to have suffered severe organ damage among other complications.

Kate tirelessly campaigned for awareness surrounding what carers have to endure as she looked after Derek, and also shared updates on his condition as part of her day job. The following is just a fraction of what Derek, Kate, and their family went through during his last year.

Derek Draper’s funeral was in February 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

Derek Draper’s final year

As throughout his treatment, Derek made many visits to hospital in 2023 – although he lived at the family home with Kate and their two teenage children, Darcey and Billy.

In April, the family attended an Elton John concert. But Kate shared with Instagram followers how Derek’s condition never went away – even though they received a tribute from the megastar performer himself while he was on stage.

Kate wrote on social media at the time: “So this was a moment. Finally found someone who had actually filmed it rather than just burst into joyous tears as we did!!! Still can’t quite believe we were there at all. Even hours before we feared Derek would be too weak – but he was determined.”

Kate added: “Yes Derek has been back in hospital this week. And yes there’s such a long road ahead but @eltonjohn & @davidfurnish you gave the kids and Derek a moment that we will never forget and has lifted their spirits again to feel anything is possible.”

She concluded: “Thank you for your inspiring music and huge heart.”

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story is the third ITV documentary following how coronavirus devastated the lives of him and his loved ones (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway MBE

Them, in early July, Kate made reference to how the week before “started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital”.

However, the family experienced an “extraordinary day in the middle” as she received her MBE from Prince William.

Kate said at the time: “I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience. So many of you have sent so many lovely messages, including the lady who stopped her car a few minutes ago outside our house to say ‘I know what you’re going through, and I know how much that moment meant and I am a nurse.'”

Photographs showed Derek looking emotional as his wife received her gong. She joyfully recalled: “It was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be there.”

Months before Derek Draper’s death

In September and October, reports suggested Derek was suffering with an infection “that set him back a bit”. Kate, however, remained positive, adding: “We’re on the right side of it, so that’s good.”

But in October, Kate also shared he was battling a “really nasty chest infection” and was on antibiotics.

By November, it emerged Derek had been in hospital again. But Kate explained a previous course of treatment was being continued which meant he was away from home.

“Hopefully it will mean he has more movement,” she said at time. “Hopefully he won’t be in hospital for too long.”

Later, in December, it was reported Derek Draper had suffered a “massive” heart attack.

RIP Derek Draper.

Read more: Kate Garraway ‘ashamed’ over ‘debt’ following costs of husband Derek’s care

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story airs tonight, Tuesday March 26, at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

