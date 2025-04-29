Inside Joe Swash’ sister Shana’s life now – EastEnders axe; ‘never say never’ to soap return; tragedy that led to ‘normal’ job

Joe Swash isn’t the only celeb in the Swash family – as his sister Shana has also had a taste of fame…

Shana, 34, shot to fame as Demi Miller on EastEnders. Joe, 42, also starred on the BBC soap playing her on-screen brother Mickey.

But where is Shana now? What’s her ‘normal’ job? And how many children does she have? Keep on reading to find out…

Little sister Shana Swash rose to fame alongside her big brother Joe (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash and sister Shana found fame on EastEnders

Shana appeared in EastEnders from 2004 to 2006 portraying troublemaker Demi Miller. And it’s fair to say she had some big storylines including Demi giving birth aged 13.

However, after two years in Walford, Shana was axed from the soap. And the news didn’t go down well with fans at all, as they set up a petition to keep her in Albert Square.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily back in 2023, Shana admitted that she’d “never say never” to a return.

She told us: “I always said I’d never say never. I think my brother has always said the same thing. He’d never say never. We were never killed off, so I think it would always be nice to come back with a real big bang storyline. So yes, we’re always open to it.”

And, after Joe returned to his role as Mickey Miller briefly, perhaps it isn’t far out of the realms of possibility for Shana.

Following her EastEnders exit, Shana continued to act, starring in the 2008 Scottish soap River City. Shana has also turned her hand to theatre over the years.

In 2016, she featured in the film My Feral Heart, where she received a nomination for the BIFA for Best Supporting Actress. In 2023, she starred in the film Love Without Walls. Four years later, Shana appeared on Your Face Or Mine alongside Joe and Stacey.

She’s now a regular on Stacey & Joe.

Shana is now a mum to baby Kitty (Credit: BBC)

Shana’s ‘normal job’

In recent years, Shana has pivoted away from acting. She ended up setting up her own pop-up coffee shop in North London.

Back in 2021, Joe posted a photo showing a mobile coffee shop called Swash & Jones on his Instagram Stories. He tagged Shana in the post.

The cute little trailer is painted green and white with elegant wooden panels and a menu of different coffees and teas. It sits in Shana’s local park.

Speaking to ED!, Shana revealed the business idea came about following the pandemic: “Everything stopped. Work stopped, acting stopped, auditions stopped, so it was really difficult. But for me it was a kick up the [bleep].

“I thought, everything’s dried up, we now need to think how we’re going to get ourselves out of this. It was a really tough situation for a lot of people. But for me it’s what kick-started my own business, so I was always thankful.

“It was a catch 22. It was really awful but my business came out of it and it’s really successful. But I needed lockdown to happen for the business to start. Ultimately it was a productive time but I know a lot of people had hardship,” she said.

Shana’s love life

Shana has been engaged to Nick Jones since August 2021. Two years later, they welcomed a daughter, Kitty Frances Swash-Jones, in December 2023.

She shared a black-and-white picture of the baby and introduced her to followers, saying: “Kitty Frances Swash Jones,” before revealing she was born on December 18, 2023.

Now 18 months, little Kitty is a regular on Stacey & Joe, the Solomon-Swash family’s BBC One reality show.

You can watch it tonight (April 29) on BBC One at 8pm.

