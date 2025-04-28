The world of drag and entertainment is mourning today as RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has tragically died at the age of 44, just weeks after undergoing a major health battle that led to the amputation of her right leg.

The devastating news was confirmed by Jiggly’s family in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, April 27).

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente passes away

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” the tribute read.

“Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

The statement continued: “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Jiggly became a fan favourite after competing on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011. She placed eighth after being eliminated by fellow drag queen Willam in a lip sync.

‘Fly high, diva’

Following the news, heartbroken fans, friends, and fellow queens have been paying tribute to the star.

“I love u so much, babes,” Thai drag queen Pangina Heals wrote. “Thank you for your friendship. You always make me laugh and lit up every room. Your laugh is my favourite and I will always cherish you.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday added: “Omg so sad, always so sweet to me. Rest in Power, girl.”

“Jiggly. You were truly one of a kind, and I’m going to miss you deeply,” Season 10 runner-up Shea Coulee also commented. “Rest in power, sister. Grateful that the RuGirls have one more angel now.”

“Always a beautiful, friendly spirit, before Drag Race, during and after,” drag queen Shangela echoed. “What a blessing it’s been to have u as a sister in this journey of life. Fly high, diva.”

Jiggly was best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season four (Credit: Cover Images)

Recent health struggles

Jiggly’s passing comes just days after her family shared that she had suffered a serious health setback, resulting in the loss of most of her right leg due to a severe infection.

In a statement posted earlier this month, her family explained: “Over the last month, Bianca experienced a serious health setback. Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalised and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.

Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines. Nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future.”

Jiggly’s career spanned far beyond the Drag Race runway.

After her 2011 appearance, she also starred in the season-two finale of Broad City in 2015 and was one of thirty queens featured in Miley Cyrus’s VMA performance that same year.

In 2021, she returned to the Drag Race universe, appearing on All Stars Season 6. Jiggly later made history as a main judge on Drag Race Philippines when it premiered in August 2022.

Jiggly is the second RuPaul’s Drag Race star to pass away this year. In January, Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne tragically passed away from an overdose.

