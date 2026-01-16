ITV issues statement as Janice Dickinson shares bloodied pics and claims she sustained ‘permanent scarring’ in I’m A Celebrity fall

ITV has issued a statement after Janice Dickinson shared pictures of the injuries she alleges she sustained following an accident while filming I’m A Celebrity… South Africa in September 2022.

ITV’s statement comes after Janice issued a £700,000 personal injury claim in the High Court against ITV Studios Ltd in September of last year.

During her appearance on the all-stars version of the show, Janice got up to go to the toilet in the night and tripped in the dark. It’s claimed the fall resulted in Janice sustaining injuries to her head, lips, cheeks and wrists. At the time, she was seen on the show with a plaster on her chin.

Now, she’s shared images of the injuries she said she sustained during the fall. She also claims she now has “permanent traumatic scarring” as a result of the accident. Janice left the show early due to her injuries.

Janice Dickinson alleges she has ‘permanent traumatic scarring’

Janice’s UK rep Dermot McNamara said: “Janice is fully committed to this legal process and seeing it through to its conclusion. She looks forward to unpacking ITV’s defences, when she receives them.”

In her claim, Janice alleges she “sustained permanent traumatic scarring” in the fall. It’s claimed “multiple areas of her face” were injured. These include “the lips, mouth, cheeks, chin and lower face”. The claim adds she also has “persistent tenderness in parts of the lips”.

The claim continues that the “combination of scarring and nerve damage causes persistent facial pain and discomfort”. The statement claimed this can be “provoked by speaking, eating, facial expression and touch”.

ITV responds: ‘We don’t recognise this version of events’

ITV Studios has responded, telling ED! today (January 16): “Janice Dickinson’s letter of claim has been received and reviewed.

“I’m A Celebrity operates a high level of safety protocols and the health, safety and welfare of all of our contributors are our number one priority.

“We don’t recognise this version of events. However, we looked after Janice at the time, paid her medical expenses, flew her home to LA, and the I’m A Celebrity team were in regular contact with Janice and her representatives on an ongoing basis after she returned home to America until after the programme aired seven months later.”

Janice said she’d ‘absolutely’ go back to I’m A Celebrity…

Janice’s legal battle comes despite admitting during a podcast interview that she would “absolutely” return to I’m A Celebrity… if asked by bosses.

Speaking on the Reality TV On Record podcast, which was released a year after her appearance on the South African version of the show, she said: “I’m a big fan of the show. Don’t get me wrong. I love the idea and the nature of the show and the people on the show.”

When asked: “If they phone you again, would you go back?” she replied: “Absolutely.”

