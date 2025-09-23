American model Janice Dickinson is reportedly suing ITV after suffering a fall that forced her to pull out of I’m A Celebrity.. South Africa.

Janice fell in the middle of the night when she was headed to use the toilet. But the fall caused lasting injuries.

Two years after a horror fall that caused serious head and facial injuries, reports claim that Janice is now suing the ITV bosses.

Janice is reportedly suing ITV (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

What happened to Janice Dickinson on I’m A Celeb?

The now 70-year-old was walking to the use the toilet when she fell in the middle of the night. As a result, she had to quit the show.

She was ultimately covered in blood and actually needed emergency surgery. Reports claim she initially said it happened because of her own “stupidity”.

She told The Sun at the time that she was trying to find her way “from memory” when she tripped and fell.

Janice said: “I walked a couple of steps and tripped, flying flat on my face. My hair was all over my forehead, my nose was bloody and my whole chin was gashed open.

“Blood was gushing from all of these areas, and there was dirt and stones embedded in my face from the fall.”

Janice revealed that the campmates were shocked at how bad everything was.

When she returned to the US, Janice had intensive laser treatment on her skin. But said there was dent remaining in her forehead.

Janice was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Janice reportedly suing ITV bosses

The outlet reported at the time that she said at the time that ITV were actually paying her medical bills.

Janice revealed at the time: “It was an honest accident. But ITV were kind enough to pay for my doctors’ bills once I got back to LA.

“I had to go to a skin specialist, who put me under laser lighting five days a week for my wounds to heal quickly. That was costly, so ITV did pony up and pay my bills.”

But now, two years later, The Sun has reported that Janice is suing the bosses, believing ITV is legally liable to pay compensation.

Reports reveal that Janice’s personal injury claim was filed on Monday (September 22). It was done by celebrity law firm Taylor Hampton.

It’s believed papers have been filed in the High Court and the case is due to be heard at a date to be set.

Entertainment Daily reached out for comment. Her representative Dermot McNamara has confirmed a claim has been issued at the High Court, in relation to her appearance on I’m a Celebrity: South Africa and that she looks forward to giving her full account in due course.

Entertainment Daily has also reached out to ITV but they declines to comment.

