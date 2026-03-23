‘It makes zero sense’: Peaky Blinders fans ‘hate’ this ‘horrible’ death in Immortal Man movie

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man doesn’t hold back when it comes to major character deaths, but one moment in particular has sparked a huge backlash, with fans calling it the “worst possible ending”.

Set in 1940, six years after the ending of the original series, the Netflix film sees Tommy Shelby return to Birmingham during the Second World War. He reunites with his son Duke and becomes entangled in a dangerous Nazi plot.

While familiar faces like Ada and Hayden Stagg return, others (like Oswald Mosley and Finn) are notably absent. But it’s not just who’s missing that’s caused debate: one key character’s fate has left viewers frustrated.

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***Warning: spoilers from Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man ahead***

Arthur dies… but not in the way anyone expected (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Arthur in the Peaky Blinders movie?

The sixth series ended on a bleak note for Arthur Shelby. Struggling with addiction, he left Tommy a note instead of saying goodbye in person.

“Where you’re going, Tommy, there will I be. Very soon. Love, Arthur,” he wrote.

It suggested Arthur was either planning to take his own life or knew he wouldn’t survive much longer. However, The Immortal Man reveals a different outcome.

Early in the film, it is suggested Arthur died by suicide in 1938. Later, the truth comes out. Tommy admits he killed his brother himself, in a drunken rage, claiming it was an attempt to “free himself from him”.

We get a very brief glimpse of Arthur through a vision, but his story ends there.

Arthur gets a bleak ending in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders fans fume at Arthur’s death: ‘He didn’t deserve this’

The reaction online has been overwhelmingly negative, with many fans arguing that the decision goes against everything the show built between the Shelby brothers.

“The way they sent off Arthur was horrible. I don’t care how much booze Thomas was on, the idea of him strangling Arthur because he felt like too much of a burden is so, SO off character for him,” one user wrote on Reddit.

“Worst ending possible,” another commented. “Tommy would’ve never done that to Arthur, and all that palpable tension built in the last season for nothing. I regret watching it,” a third added.

“Seriously? After everything we’ve seen over the years, one of the strongest and most loyal bonds in the entire series ends like that? I just can’t accept it,” another wrote.

“Tommy would never kill Arthur, that made zero sense,” a fifth said. “Arthur didn’t deserve this,” another added.

“Shame on Steven Knight for killing off Arthur the way he did. I get it, Paul Anderson… couldn’t be in the movie. But, Tommy would never in a million years take his brother’s life,” another viewer commented.

Before the film’s release, Paul Anderson said he had been told about Arthur’s fate in advance, calling it “a powerful thing to do” and something audiences don’t often see.

Steven Knight also explained the decision, saying the idea developed while writing Tommy’s guilt. “Sometimes something occurs to you that explains what you’ve been writing,” he said.

“I was writing this intense guilt. And then you think, ‘Well, that’s why he’s so guilty. Because it was him.'”

Read more: Every Peaky Blinders actor who’s died, from Helen McCrory to Benjamin Zephaniah

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is on Netflix now.

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